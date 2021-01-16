Fitbit : 8 Steps to Reaching Your Wellness Potential

Have you experienced a change-the birth of a child, or start of a new job or relationship-and noticed how this affected your wellness? Everything we do, feel, and think relates to our well-being. Wellness is a way of living, n integration of the body, mind, and soul.

Think of your wellness as a lifelong dynamic journey. The road map of your journey is unique to you. It is a conscious choice; it does not happen accidentally. Cultivating, growing, and maintaining wellness habits that work for you is key.

Cultivating and growing your overall wellness builds resilience, reduces the risk of illness, and ensures positive interactions. Your well-being not only affects your life, it also influences others you are closely connected to.

Wellness is multi-dimensional. The 8 wellness dimensions are interdependent, interacting and overlapping, and contribute to overall wellness. The four pillars of health, or physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness can have a positive or negative impact on each dimension of wellness. For example, when you are well rested you are more productive at work and better equipped to handle work stresses.

Each of the dimensions is a different account in your bank of wellness. Thinking about these individually helps us see where we are investing the most energy and discover others where we might want to deposit more energy.



Let's take a look at proactive strategies to reach your potential.

PHYSICAL. Lifestyle choices that can maintain or improve health and functional ability include engaging in physical activity, eating nutritious foods, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, limiting alcohol, avoiding nicotine, getting check-ups, and following medical recommendations.

EMOTIONAL. Improving our emotional wellness allows us to become more resilient, content, and self-assured. We develop ourselves emotionally through meditation and mindfulness, emotional awareness and regulation, stress management, self-compassion, humor, and gratitude.

INTELLECTUAL. We expand our capacities by taking a class, reading a book, learning to play an instrument, or solving a crossword puzzle. Continuing to stimulate ourselves intellectually can promote a growth mindset, encourage curiosity and creativity, and may slow cognitive decline and memory loss as we age.

SOCIAL. Relationships with intimate partners, family members, friends, and colleagues satisfy needs for connection and belonging. Developing social skills-like asserting ourselves, extending support and compassion, apologizing, resolving conflicts, and listening intently-can improve our ability to connect authentically and strengthen social ties.

SPIRITUAL. Living with meaning and purpose in life, guided by personal values, is key to well-being and connection to the larger world. Faith-based activities, personal meditation, mindful exercise (examples include yoga and tai chi), and experiencing nature can create the opportunity for spiritual growth.

ENVIRONMENTAL. This involves understanding how we influence and are influenced by the natural world. Spend time enjoying and appreciating the outdoors, put efforts into decluttering and simplifying your life.

FINANCIAL. Tracking expenses, creating a budget, living within one's means, eliminating debt, becoming financially autonomous and independent, and saving for retirement increases financial literacy and well-being.

OCCUPATIONAL. This involves preparing for and participating in work that provides personal satisfaction and life enrichment consistent with your values, goals, and lifestyle. It's important to contribute your unique gifts, skills, and talents to work that is personally meaningful and rewarding.

Investing in your health and wellness can start at any age and is a lifelong process.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.