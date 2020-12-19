Log in
Healthy Recipes: Holiday Dinner Dishes

12/19/2020 | 12:39pm EST
Holiday Tamales with Poblano Peppers, Spicy Cheese, & Tomatillo Avocado Salsa:

These better-for-you tamales are prepared using vegetable oil, instead of the customary lard, and stuffed with a vegetarian filling of poblano peppers and cheese. The outcome is a dish bursting with tangy bright flavors that's a welcome vacation from the often heavy and tame tastes of a traditional American holiday supper.

Get the whole family involved in a tamales assembly line before you steam and serve them for dinner. Or, make them in advance, freeze them, and pull them out to wow your family on days when cooking fatigue has kicked in. Either way, they make a light and delicious dinner served alongside a fresh tomatillo avocado salsa.

Try out this delicious recipe here.

Smoked Paprika Smashed Yams:

This twist on a holiday classic is infused with a warming flavor that will keep your guests coming back for more. And vegetarians rejoice! The smokiness of the paprika mimics that roasted taste that's often lacking in a vegetarian meal.

Check out the recipe here.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Leandra Rouse

Leandra is a Fitbit coach and culinary nutritionist who has 20 years of experience helping her clients find joy in their health journey. She practices functional fitness as a fitness coach in the Discover section of the Fitbit app, as well as through her in-home personal training business. As a nutritional consultant to chefs, Leandra helps to develop and market wellness products and concepts. Over her career, Leandra has worked extensively with top Bay Area companies such as Fitbit, Airbnb, Asana, Gap, bobbie, Tipsy, and more, to create engaging wellness content and education programs. Leandra lives with her husband and two young girls on the Big Island of Hawaii, and loves the challenge of feeding and moving with her babies.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 17:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
