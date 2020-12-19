Healthy Recipes: Holiday Dinner Dishes

Holiday Tamales with Poblano Peppers, Spicy Cheese, & Tomatillo Avocado Salsa:

These better-for-you tamales are prepared using vegetable oil, instead of the customary lard, and stuffed with a vegetarian filling of poblano peppers and cheese. The outcome is a dish bursting with tangy bright flavors that's a welcome vacation from the often heavy and tame tastes of a traditional American holiday supper.

Get the whole family involved in a tamales assembly line before you steam and serve them for dinner. Or, make them in advance, freeze them, and pull them out to wow your family on days when cooking fatigue has kicked in. Either way, they make a light and delicious dinner served alongside a fresh tomatillo avocado salsa.

Try out this delicious recipe here.

Smoked Paprika Smashed Yams:

This twist on a holiday classic is infused with a warming flavor that will keep your guests coming back for more. And vegetarians rejoice! The smokiness of the paprika mimics that roasted taste that's often lacking in a vegetarian meal.

Check out the recipe here.

