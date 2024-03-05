TAREN POINT, Australia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (Nasdaq: FTEL) ("Fitell" or the "Company"), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, today announced its half-year financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023.



Six-month Period ended December 31, 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 30.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 30.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Gross profit was $0.85 million, a decrease of $745,555 or 46.8% from the same period in 2022.

Revenue by Categories vs. Same Period of Prior Year

Revenue Change from Six-month Period ended December 31, 2022 US$ % US$ % Merchandise revenue 2,007,562 94.6% (144,310 ) -6.7% Sales of consumable products 0 0 (605,415 ) -100.0% Revenue from licensing customers 115,557 5.4% (181,308 ) -61.1%





Merchandise revenue decreased by 6.7% or $144,310 to $2,007,562. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) a 34.3% increase in sales orders, primarily due to promotional campaigns and new marketing channels; and (ii) a decrease of 30.5% in the average revenue per order, mainly due to consumer spending changes in response to recent economic conditions in Australia. Management believes that the market will gradually recover, and the fitness and wellness industry in Australia is still promising in the long-term.



decreased by 6.7% or $144,310 to $2,007,562. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) a 34.3% increase in sales orders, primarily due to promotional campaigns and new marketing channels; and (ii) a decrease of 30.5% in the average revenue per order, mainly due to consumer spending changes in response to recent economic conditions in Australia. Management believes that the market will gradually recover, and the fitness and wellness industry in Australia is still promising in the long-term. In the three months ended December 2023, merchandise revenue increased $103,849 or 10.9% compared to the same period in 2022.



Sales of consumable products represents the revenue generated by selling various lifestyle products. There were no sales of consumable products, and management plans to develop this business segment again whenever business opportunity arises.



represents the revenue generated by selling various lifestyle products. There were no sales of consumable products, and management plans to develop this business segment again whenever business opportunity arises. Revenue from licensing customers represents the services provided to gym studios in overseas markets. Revenue from licensing customers decreased by 61.4% or $181,308 to $115,557. The decrease was due to management suspending overseas expansions recently due to market sentiment from inflation and rising interest rates in the global market, Management plans to expand these services again, especially to the Asia market, when the time is right.



Cost of goods sold was $1,275,967, representing a decrease by approximately $185,478, or 12.7% from the same period in 2022.

Gross profit was $847,152, a decrease of $745,555, or 46.8% from the same period in 2022. The decrease was due to the drop in merchandise revenue, sales of consumable products, and licensing income. Gross profit margin was 39.9%, a decrease from 52.1% for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022, due to the decline of the high-margin consumable products and licensing segments.

Consulting fees were $1,272,468 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to nil in the same period of 2022. Since the successful listing on Nasdaq, the management has proactively engaged various consulting firms to assist the company in setting long-term business development plans and identifying new business growth opportunities.

General and administrative expenses were $1,268,545, an increase of $1,099,110, or 648.6% from $169,445 for the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to (i) research and development expenses on mobile app of $798,684; (ii) an $99,801 increase of insurance expense related to D&O insurance coverage post-Nasdaq listing; and (iii) an $71,945 increase of audit fees due to the Company’s listing.

Net loss was $2,661,707, a decrease of $2,602,382 from the same period in 2022. The net loss was mainly due to the aforesaid decrease in total revenues and the increase in consulting fees and general and administrative expenses.

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd (“GD”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company’s mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company’s brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.fitellcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Jamarson Kong

jamarson@gymdirect.com.au

Investor Relations

ir@fitellcorp.com

FITELL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, June 30, 2023

2023

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,163,217 $ 236,821 Investment in marketable securities 166,136 494,275 Accounts receivable, net 233,785 174,341 Inventory, at cost 2,102,835 525,786 Note receivables 2,500,000 - Deposits and prepaids 223,662 13,412 Prepaid offering costs 549,749 5,317,866 Total current assets 9,939,384 6,762,501 Property and equipment, net 31,904 38,743 Operating right of use asset 703,550 605,794 Deferred tax asset 214,663 132,354 Other non-current assets 81,092 - Brand names 337,504 337,504 Goodwill 1,161,052 1,161,052 Total assets $ 12,469,149 $ 9,037,948 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,071,378 $ 1,168,723 Deferred revenue 232,014 238,351 Income tax payable 433,075 486,058 Due to related parties 32,430 24,386 Current portion of operating lease liability 289,065 212,062 Total current liabilities 2,057,962 2,129,580 Accrued employee benefits, non-current 19,736 18,430 Operating lease liability, less current portion 426,597 473,015 Total liabilities 2,504,295 2,621,025



Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)



Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; no authorization limit, 11,120,000 shares and 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 1,112 812 Additional paid-in capital 13,395,164 7,097,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (88,068 ) (64 ) Retained earnings (3,343,354 ) (681,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,964,854 6,416,923 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,469,149 $ 9,037,948







FITELL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED For the six months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Merchandise revenues $ 2,007,562 $ 2,151,872 Sales of consumable products - 605,415 Licensing income 115,557 296,865 Total revenues 2,123,119 3,054,152 Cost of goods sold 1,275,967 1,461,445 Gross profit 847,152 1,592,707 Operating expenses Personnel expenses 421,364 448,402 Consulting fees 1,272,468 - General and administrative expenses 1,268,545 169,445 Sales and marketing expenses 175,705 227,355 Amortization of operating right of use asset 132,867 98,661 Depreciation expenses 4,469 6,135 Total operating expenses 3,275,418 949,998 Income (loss) from operations (2,428,266 ) 642,709 Other income (expenses): IPO related-expenses (50,286 ) (281,686 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable securities (312,831 ) (193,015 ) Other income (expenses) 115,190 9,806 Interest income 764 831 Interest expense (66,844 ) (43,738 ) Total net other income (expenses) (314,007 ) (507,802 ) Income (loss) before taxes (2,742,273 ) 134,907 Income tax expense (credit) (80,566 ) 194,232 Net loss (2,661,707 ) (59,325 ) Foreign currency adjustment (88,004 ) (36,238 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,749,711 ) $ (95,563 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,487,568 8,120,000





FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

UNAUDITED Common Stock Subscription Receivable Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Retained

Earnings Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance June 30, 2023 8,120,000 $ 812 - - $ 7,097,822 $ (64 ) $ (681,647 ) $ 6,416,923 Fund raised in IPO 3,000,000 300 - - 6,297,342 - - 6,297,642 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (88,004 ) - (88,004 ) Net loss - - - - - - (2,661,707 ) (2,661,707 ) Balance December 31, 2023 11,120,000 $ 1,112 - - $ 13,395,164 $ (88,068 ) $ (3,343,354 ) $ 9,964,854





FITELL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

UNAUDITED Common Stock Subscription Receivable Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Retained

Earnings Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance June 30, 2022 7,000,000 $ 700 - $ (56 ) $ 1,497,990 26,999 $ 911,747 $ 2,437,380 Stock issued for services 1,120,000 112 - (112 ) 2,240,000 - - 2,240,000 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - (36,238 ) - (36,238 ) Net loss - - - - - - (59,325 ) (59,325 ) Balance December 31, 2022 8,120,000 $ 812 - $

(168 ) $ 3,737,990 $ (9,239 ) $ 852,422 $ 4,581,817



