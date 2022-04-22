Fitipower Integrated Technology : 2022 Q1 Investor Conference

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results of 1Q 2022
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:
Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Fitipower will upload the presentation on 2022/05/06.
Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.