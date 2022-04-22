Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4961   TW0004961008

FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4961)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
188.00 TWD    0.00%
04:48aFITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : 2022 Q1 Investor Conference
PU
04/08FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : To announce to convene the general shareholders meeting upon the board resolution on behalf of the major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
PU
04/08FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the important matters upon the board of directors'resolution on behalf of major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
PU
Fitipower Integrated Technology : 2022 Q1 Investor Conference

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 16:42:40
Subject 
 2022 Q1 Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/05/06 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results of 1Q 2022
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:
   Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Fitipower will upload the presentation on 2022/05/06.

Disclaimer

Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 568 M 839 M 839 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 001 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 188,00 TWD
Average target price 248,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Managers and Directors
Shu Hui Chiu General Manager & Director
Po Tsang Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Chieh Lin Chairman & Deputy Spokesman
Pi Feng Chen Independent Director
Te Chang Yao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.-33.33%1 195
MEDIATEK INC.-27.06%47 172
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-23.86%19 098
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.33%15 805
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-4.76%11 085
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-30.64%10 592