Fitipower Integrated Technology : 2022 Q1 Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)To announce the Company's financial results of 1Q 2022 (2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Fitipower will upload the presentation on 2022/05/06.