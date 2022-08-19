Fitipower Integrated Technology : To announce the important matters upon the board of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
08/19/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
21:21:18
Subject
To announce the important matters upon the board
of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major
subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
The subsidiary of 61.15% shareholding owned indirectly by Fitipower
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) Approved the "proposal of launching the collective asset management
plan established by securities firm for senior managerial officers
and core staffs to participate in the strategic placement of the
company's initial public offering and listing on the Sci-Tech
innovAtion boaRd (STAR Market)".
(2) Approved the "proposal of opening the special account for fund
raising".
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:08 UTC.