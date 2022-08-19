Log in
    4961   TW0004961008

FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4961)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
130.00 TWD   +7.00%
09:34aFITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : To announce the important matters upon the board of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
PU
08/05FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : Reports Second-Quarter Consolidated Results
PU
08/03FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the board resolution to approve the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022
PU
Fitipower Integrated Technology : To announce the important matters upon the board of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.

08/19/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 21:21:18
Subject 
 To announce the important matters upon the board
of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major
subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
 The subsidiary of 61.15% shareholding owned indirectly by Fitipower
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) Approved the "proposal of launching the collective asset management
    plan established by securities firm for senior managerial officers
    and core staffs to participate in the strategic placement of the
    company's initial public offering and listing on the Sci-Tech
    innovAtion boaRd (STAR Market)".
(2) Approved the "proposal of opening the special account for fund
    raising".
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
