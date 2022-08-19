Fitipower Integrated Technology : To announce the important matters upon the board of directors' resolutions on behalf of the major subsidiary, JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Company name:JADARD TECHNOLOGY INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: The subsidiary of 61.15% shareholding owned indirectly by Fitipower 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) Approved the "proposal of launching the collective asset management plan established by securities firm for senior managerial officers and core staffs to participate in the strategic placement of the company's initial public offering and listing on the Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (STAR Market)". (2) Approved the "proposal of opening the special account for fund raising". 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None