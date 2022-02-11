Fitipower Integrated Technology : will convene the Q4 2021 institutional investor conference on February 25, 2022
02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Provided by: Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
17:22:37
Subject
Fitipower will convene the Q4 2021
institutional investor conference on February 25, 2022
Date of events
2022/02/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the company's financial results in Q4 2021
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:
Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration, then
the connection details for joining this meeting will be offered.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation will be uploaded on 2022/02/25.
