    4961   TW0004961008

FITIPOWER INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.

(4961)
Fitipower Integrated Technology : will convene the Q4 2021 institutional investor conference on February 25, 2022

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:22:37
Subject 
 Fitipower will convene the Q4 2021
institutional investor conference on February 25, 2022
Date of events 2022/02/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the company's financial results in Q4 2021
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:
   Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration, then
   the connection details for joining this meeting will be offered.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation will be uploaded on 2022/02/25.

Disclaimer

Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
