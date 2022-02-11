Fitipower Integrated Technology : will convene the Q4 2021 institutional investor conference on February 25, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)To announce the company's financial results in Q4 2021 (2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please email IR@fitipower.com for pre-registration, then the connection details for joining this meeting will be offered. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The presentation will be uploaded on 2022/02/25.