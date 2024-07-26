Fitzroy Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets in the Americas. The Companyâs property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile and the Taquetren Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. The Caballos Copper project comprises 18,000 hectares (Ha) of concessions, which is located 210 kilometers (km) from Santiago, via the R5N Highway. The Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver project comprises 1,860 Ha of concessions, which is located 170 km from Santiago, via the R5N Highway. The Taquetren Gold project covers 28,448 hectares, located in the Navidad-Calcatreau Mining District, Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in the Skeena Mining Division area in British Columbia, known as the Caribou project.