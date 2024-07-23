RADNOR, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) ("Five Below").

On July 16, 2024, after the market closed, Five Below announced that its CEO had stepped down "to pursue other interests." Additionally, Five Below provided quarter-to-date results and updated guidance for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, stating that it now expects sales to be between $820 to $826 million, compared to the previously expected $830 to $850 million, and net income of $0.53 to $0.56, compared to the previously expected $0.57 to $0.69.

On this news, Five Below's stock price fell $25.57, or over 25%, to close at $76.50 per share on July 17, 2024.

If you are a Five Below investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

