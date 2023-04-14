Advanced search
    FPH   US33833Q1067

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

(FPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:51:53 2023-04-14 pm EDT
2.305 USD   -0.65%
01:26pFive Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
BU
03/06FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01/19Transcript : Five Point Holdings, LLC, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 19, 2023
CI
Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

04/14/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) or by clinking on the following link and requesting a return call: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13735390&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 [callme.viavid.com]. A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately three hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13738239. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 42,9%
Technical analysis trends FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hedigan Chief Executive Officer
Leo Kij Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Stuart A. Miller Executive Chairman
Michael Howard Winer Independent Director
Evan Andrew Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC-0.86%160
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.18%40 680
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.97%35 065
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.61%30 046
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.26%26 436
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.31%22 060
