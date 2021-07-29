Log in
    FPH   US33833Q1067

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

(FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

07/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 269-5604 (domestic) or (929) 477-0593 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 7892761. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.


© Business Wire 2021
