    FPH   US33833Q1067

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

(FPH)
  Report
Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

10/28/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (856) 344-9283 (domestic) or (800) 263-0877 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 8172054. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 93,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
Duration : Period :
Five Point Holdings, LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,48 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn Jochim President & Chief Operating Officer
Erik R. Higgins Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Stuart A. Miller Executive Chairman
Michael Howard Winer Independent Director
Evan Andrew Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC37.00%514
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.10%38 043
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.31%30 024
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.25%28 974
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.91%24 656
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-17.76%24 363