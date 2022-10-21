Advanced search
    FPH   US33833Q1067

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

(FPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2022-10-21 pm EDT
2.285 USD   -1.51%
03:18pFive Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call
BU
09/19S&P Downgrades Five Point Holdings to 'CCC+' From 'B-' on Deteriorating Liquidity; Outlook Negative
MT
08/04Five Point Llc : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
Five Point Holdings, LLC Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

10/21/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 204-4368 (domestic) or (856) 344-9221 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 3213669. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10, 2022.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 224 M - -
Net income 2021 6,57 M - -
Net Debt 2021 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Hedigan Chief Executive Officer
Leo Kij Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Stuart A. Miller Executive Chairman
Michael Howard Winer Independent Director
Evan Andrew Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC-64.53%160
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 576
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.10%27 981
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.23%27 859
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.21%27 547
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.39%21 331