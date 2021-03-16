Log in
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

(FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

03/16/2021
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Increased cash position by approximately $28 million, providing liquidity of $422.8 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Sold 487 homesites at Valencia in the fourth quarter of 2020 and closed on 442 of these homesites, generating proceeds from the closed homesites of approximately $102 million.
  • Contributed $4.2 million for a 10% interest in a joint venture providing land banking opportunities to Valencia guest builders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, today reported its fourth quarter 2020 results. Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very grateful to end a very unusual year with the results we are presenting today. Our focus shifted a year ago to strengthening our balance sheet, preserving the value of our irreplaceable assets, protecting the well being of our associates, and helping our communities. We are proud that we accomplished our goals. We have already kicked off the new year with a lot of momentum driven by the strength of the housing market and the migration of homebuyers to the type of communities we build.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, total liquidity of $422.8 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $298.1 million and borrowing availability of $124.7 million under our $125.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $1.9 billion, reflecting $3.0 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues. Revenues of $111.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily consisted of $105.5 million in revenue recognized from land sales at our Valencia segment.

Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities. Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, comprised of a $1.3 million loss from our 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture, loss of $0.2 million from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture and $1.6 million loss from our 10% interest in the Valencia Landbank Venture as a result of intra-entity profit elimination due to the Valencia Landbank Venture purchasing homesites at Valencia.

Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $24.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $3.7 million. Income before income tax provision was $5.4 million with income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaling $2.9 million. Net income attributable to the Company was $0.8 million after recognition of an income tax provision of $1.7 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests represents the portion of income allocated to related party partners and members that hold units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture. Holders of units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture can redeem their interests for our Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis or, at our election, cash. In connection with any redemption or exchange, our ownership of our operating subsidiaries will increase and reduce the amount of income allocated to noncontrolling interests.

Segment Results

Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall). Total segment revenues were $106.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues were mainly attributable to the sale of land entitled for 442 homesites on approximately 45 acres in Valencia. Initial gross proceeds from the sale were $102.2 million, representing the base purchase price. Cost of land sales was $73.9 million, or 70.0% of total land sales and land sales-related party revenues for the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, 210 of the homesites sold were purchased by the Valencia Landbank Venture, in which we own a 10% equity interest. Revenues associated with these closings are reported as land sales-related party. When we sell land to the Valencia Landbank Venture, we eliminate our pro-rata share of the intra-entity profits generated from the sale through earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities until the land is sold by the Valencia Landbank Venture to third party homebuilders. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

San Francisco Segment. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Great Park Segment. The Great Park segment’s net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, which included net income of $1.6 million from management services and a net loss of $1.2 million attributed to the Great Park Venture. We do not include the Great Park Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. After adjusting to account for a difference in investment basis, the Company’s equity in loss from the Great Park Venture was $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Commercial Segment. Segment net loss was approximately $0.1 million, which included net income of $0.1 million from management services and a net loss of $0.2 million attributed to the Gateway Commercial Venture. We do not include the Gateway Commercial Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. Our share of equity in loss from the Gateway Commercial Venture totaled $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Five Point will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Emile Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Higgins, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live Internet audio webcast of the conference call that will be available on the Five Point website at ir.fivepoint.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 430-8332 (domestic) or (720) 452-9102 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 1398225. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “result” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding: our expectations of our future revenues, costs and financial performance; future demographics and market conditions in the areas where our communities are located; the outcome of pending litigation and its effect on our operations; the timing of our development activities; and the timing of future real estate purchases or sales. We caution you that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current views and information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law.

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

$

52,322

 

 

$

139,946

 

 

$

69,398

 

 

$

140,020

 

Land sales—related party

53,205

 

 

228

 

 

53,219

 

 

923

 

Management services—related party

5,575

 

 

5,891

 

 

28,132

 

 

39,580

 

Operating properties

613

 

 

841

 

 

2,870

 

 

3,857

 

Total revenues

111,715

 

 

146,906

 

 

153,619

 

 

184,380

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

73,892

 

 

97,113

 

 

85,753

 

 

97,113

 

Management services

3,899

 

 

5,698

 

 

20,486

 

 

28,492

 

Operating properties

719

 

 

1,077

 

 

5,127

 

 

5,565

 

Selling, general, and administrative

24,910

 

 

25,957

 

 

83,504

 

 

103,586

 

Total costs and expenses

103,420

 

 

129,845

 

 

194,870

 

 

234,756

 

OTHER INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

66

 

 

1,350

 

 

1,369

 

 

7,844

 

Gain on settlement of contingent consideration—related party

 

 

 

 

 

 

64,870

 

Miscellaneous

89

 

 

22

 

 

356

 

 

48

 

Total other income

155

 

 

1,372

 

 

1,725

 

 

72,762

 

EQUITY IN (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

(3,053

)

 

(2,136

)

 

42,364

 

 

2,327

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

5,397

 

 

16,297

 

 

2,838

 

 

24,713

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

(1,744

)

 

(1,179

)

 

(1,744

)

 

(2,445

)

NET INCOME

3,653

 

 

15,118

 

 

1,094

 

 

22,268

 

LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

2,871

 

 

8,718

 

 

1,522

 

 

13,235

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

782

 

 

$

6,400

 

 

$

(428

)

 

$

9,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.13

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.13

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

66,760,897

 

 

66,302,138

 

 

66,722,187

 

 

66,261,968

 

Diluted

142,881,077

 

 

145,596,608

 

 

69,000,096

 

 

145,491,898

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.00

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

79,233,544

 

 

79,269,524

 

 

79,233,544

 

 

79,221,176

 

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

INVENTORIES

$

1,990,859

 

 

$

1,889,761

 

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

442,850

 

 

533,239

 

PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET

32,769

 

 

32,312

 

INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET—RELATED PARTY

71,747

 

 

80,350

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

298,144

 

 

346,833

 

RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT

1,330

 

 

1,741

 

RELATED PARTY ASSETS

103,681

 

 

97,561

 

OTHER ASSETS

20,605

 

 

22,903

 

TOTAL

$

2,961,985

 

 

$

3,004,700

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Notes payable, net

$

617,581

 

 

$

616,046

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

135,331

 

 

167,711

 

Related party liabilities

113,149

 

 

127,882

 

Deferred income tax liability, net

12,578

 

 

11,628

 

Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement

173,248

 

 

172,633

 

Total liabilities

1,051,887

 

 

1,095,900

 

 

 

 

 

REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

25,000

 

 

25,000

 

CAPITAL:

 

 

 

Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—69,051,284 shares; 2019—68,788,257 shares

 

 

 

Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—79,233,544 shares; 2019—79,233,544 shares

 

 

 

Contributed capital

578,278

 

 

571,532

 

Retained earnings

42,221

 

 

42,844

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,833

)

 

(2,682

)

Total members’ capital

617,666

 

 

611,694

 

Noncontrolling interests

1,267,432

 

 

1,272,106

 

Total capital

1,885,098

 

 

1,883,800

 

TOTAL

$

2,961,985

 

 

$

3,004,700

 

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Liquidity

 

 

December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

298,144

 

Borrowing capacity (1)

124,651

 

Total liquidity

$

422,795

 

(1)

As of December 31, 2020, no amounts were drawn on the Company’s $125.0 million revolving credit facility; however, letters of credit of approximately $0.3 million were issued and outstanding under the revolving credit facility, thus reducing the available capacity by the outstanding letters of credit amount.

Debt to Total Capitalization and Net Debt to Total Capitalization

 

 

December 31, 2020

Debt (1)

$

625,000

 

Total capital

1,885,098

 

Total capitalization

$

2,510,098

 

Debt to total capitalization

24.9

%

 

 

Debt (1)

$

625,000

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

298,144

 

Net debt

326,856

 

Total capital

1,885,098

 

Total net capitalization

$

2,211,954

 

Net debt to total capitalization (2)

14.8

%

(1)

 

For purposes of this calculation, debt is the amount due on the Company’s notes payable before offsetting for capitalized deferred financing costs.

 

(2)

 

Net debt to total capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total net capitalization (net debt plus total capital). The Company believes the ratio of net debt to total capitalization is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations. However, because net debt to total capitalization is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Segment Results

 

The following tables reconcile the results of operations of our segments to our consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Valencia

 

San Francisco

 

Great Park

 

Commercial

 

Total reportable

segments

 

Corporate and

unallocated

 

Total under

management

 

Removal of

unconsolidated

entities

 

Total

consolidated

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

$

52,322

 

 

$

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

 

 

$

52,525

 

 

$

 

 

$

52,525

 

 

$

(203

)

 

$

52,322

 

Land sales—related party

53,205

 

 

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

 

54,775

 

 

 

 

54,775

 

 

(1,570

)

 

53,205

 

Management services—related party

 

 

 

 

5,476

 

 

99

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

 

5,575

 

Operating properties

468

 

 

145

 

 

 

 

2,100

 

 

2,713

 

 

 

 

2,713

 

 

(2,100

)

 

613

 

Total revenues

105,995

 

 

145

 

 

7,249

 

 

2,199

 

 

115,588

 

 

 

 

115,588

 

 

(3,873

)

 

111,715

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

73,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,892

 

 

 

 

73,892

 

 

 

 

73,892

 

Management services

 

 

 

 

3,899

 

 

 

 

3,899

 

 

 

 

3,899

 

 

 

 

3,899

 

Operating properties

719

 

 

 

 

 

 

817

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

(817

)

 

719

 

Selling, general, and administrative

2,385

 

 

3,113

 

 

6,251

 

 

1,213

 

 

12,962

 

 

19,412

 

 

32,374

 

 

(7,464

)

 

24,910

 

Management fees—related party

 

 

 

 

(3,255

)

 

 

 

(3,255

)

 

 

 

(3,255

)

 

3,255

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

76,996

 

 

3,113

 

 

6,895

 

 

2,030

 

 

89,034

 

 

19,412

 

 

108,446

 

 

(5,026

)

 

103,420

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

22

 

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

44

 

 

128

 

 

(62

)

 

66

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(310

)

 

(310

)

 

 

 

(310

)

 

310

 

 

 

Miscellaneous

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

89

 

Total other income (expense)

111

 

 

 

 

62

 

 

(310

)

 

(137

)

 

44

 

 

(93

)

 

248

 

 

155

 

EQUITY IN LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

(1,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,569

)

 

 

 

(1,569

)

 

(1,484

)

 

(3,053

)

SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

27,541

 

 

(2,968

)

 

416

 

 

(141

)

 

24,848

 

 

(19,368

)

 

5,480

 

 

(83

)

 

5,397

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,744

)

 

(1,744

)

 

 

 

(1,744

)

SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

27,541

 

 

$

(2,968

)

 

$

416

 

 

$

(141

)

 

$

24,848

 

 

$

(21,112

)

 

$

3,736

 

 

$

(83

)

 

$

3,653

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Valencia

 

San Francisco

 

Great Park

 

Commercial

 

Total reportable

segments

 

Corporate and

unallocated

 

Total under

management

 

Removal of

unconsolidated

entities

 

Total

consolidated

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

$

69,398

 

 

$

 

 

$

22,165

 

 

$

 

 

$

91,563

 

 

$

 

 

$

91,563

 

 

$

(22,165

)

 

$

69,398

 

Land sales—related party

53,219

 

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

 

55,881

 

 

 

 

55,881

 

 

(2,662

)

 

53,219

 

Management services—related party

 

 

835

 

 

26,900

 

 

397

 

 

28,132

 

 

 

 

28,132

 

 

 

 

28,132

 

Operating properties

2,275

 

 

595

 

 

 

 

24,241

 

 

27,111

 

 

 

 

27,111

 

 

(24,241

)

 

2,870

 

Total revenues

124,892

 

 

1,430

 

 

51,727

 

 

24,638

 

 

202,687

 

 

 

 

202,687

 

 

(49,068

)

 

153,619

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land sales

85,753

 

 

 

 

15,304

 

 

 

 

101,057

 

 

 

 

101,057

 

 

(15,304

)

 

85,753

 

Management services

 

 

488

 

 

19,998

 

 

 

 

20,486

 

 

 

 

20,486

 

 

 

 

20,486

 

Operating properties

5,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,347

 

 

10,474

 

 

 

 

10,474

 

 

(5,347

)

 

5,127

 

Selling, general, and administrative

11,629

 

 

11,297

 

 

35,823

 

 

9,978

 

 

68,727

 

 

60,578

 

 

129,305

 

 

(45,801

)

 

83,504

 

Management fees—related party

 

 

 

 

4,378

 

 

 

 

4,378

 

 

 

 

4,378

 

 

(4,378

)

 

 

Total costs and expenses

102,509

 

 

11,785

 

 

75,503

 

 

15,325

 

 

205,122

 

 

60,578

 

 

265,700

 

 

(70,830

)

 

194,870

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

23

 

 

 

 

1,272

 

 

 

 

1,295

 

 

1,346

 

 

2,641

 

 

(1,272

)

 

1,369

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,857

)

 

(8,857

)

 

 

 

(8,857

)

 

8,857

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

(474

)

 

(474

)

 

 

 

(474

)

 

474

 

 

 

Gain on asset sales, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

112,260

 

 

112,260

 

 

 

 

112,260

 

 

(112,260

)

 

 

Miscellaneous

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

356

 

Total other income (expense)

379

 

 

 

 

1,272

 

 

102,929

 

 

104,580

 

 

1,346

 

 

105,926

 

 

(104,201

)

 

1,725

 

EQUITY IN (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

(1,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,569

)

 

 

 

(1,569

)

 

43,933

 

 

42,364

 

SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

21,193

 

 

(10,355

)

 

(22,504

)

 

112,242

 

 

100,576

 

 

(59,232

)

 

41,344

 

 

(38,506

)

 

2,838

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,744

)

 

(1,744

)

 

 

 

(1,744

)

SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

21,193

 

 

$

(10,355

)

 

$

(22,504

)

 

$

112,242

 

 

$

100,576

 

 

$

(60,976

)

 

$

39,600

 

 

$

(38,506

)

 

$

1,094

 

The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in loss from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

(in thousands)

Segment profit (loss) from operations

$

416

 

 

$

(22,504

)

Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment

1,577

 

 

6,902

 

Net loss of the Great Park Venture

(1,161

)

 

(29,406

)

The Company’s share of net loss of the Great Park Venture

(435

)

 

(11,027

)

Basis difference amortization

(869

)

 

(2,073

)

Other-than-temporary investment impairment

 

 

(26,851

)

Equity in loss from the Great Park Venture

$

(1,304

)

 

$

(39,951

)

The table below reconciles the Commercial segment results to the equity in (loss) earnings from our investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

(in thousands)

Segment (loss) profit from operations

$

(141

)

 

$

112,242

Less net income of management company attributed to the Commercial segment

99

 

 

397

 

Net (loss) income of the Gateway Commercial Venture

(240

)

 

111,845

 

Equity in (loss) earnings from the Gateway Commercial Venture

$

(180

)

 

$

83,884

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
