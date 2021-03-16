Five Point Holdings, LLC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results 03/16/2021 | 05:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Increased cash position by approximately $28 million, providing liquidity of $422.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Sold 487 homesites at Valencia in the fourth quarter of 2020 and closed on 442 of these homesites, generating proceeds from the closed homesites of approximately $102 million.

Contributed $4.2 million for a 10% interest in a joint venture providing land banking opportunities to Valencia guest builders. Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, today reported its fourth quarter 2020 results. Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are very grateful to end a very unusual year with the results we are presenting today. Our focus shifted a year ago to strengthening our balance sheet, preserving the value of our irreplaceable assets, protecting the well being of our associates, and helping our communities. We are proud that we accomplished our goals. We have already kicked off the new year with a lot of momentum driven by the strength of the housing market and the migration of homebuyers to the type of communities we build.” Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2020, total liquidity of $422.8 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $298.1 million and borrowing availability of $124.7 million under our $125.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $1.9 billion, reflecting $3.0 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Revenues. Revenues of $111.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily consisted of $105.5 million in revenue recognized from land sales at our Valencia segment. Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities. Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, comprised of a $1.3 million loss from our 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture, loss of $0.2 million from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture and $1.6 million loss from our 10% interest in the Valencia Landbank Venture as a result of intra-entity profit elimination due to the Valencia Landbank Venture purchasing homesites at Valencia. Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $24.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $3.7 million. Income before income tax provision was $5.4 million with income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaling $2.9 million. Net income attributable to the Company was $0.8 million after recognition of an income tax provision of $1.7 million. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests represents the portion of income allocated to related party partners and members that hold units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture. Holders of units of the operating company and the San Francisco Venture can redeem their interests for our Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis or, at our election, cash. In connection with any redemption or exchange, our ownership of our operating subsidiaries will increase and reduce the amount of income allocated to noncontrolling interests. Segment Results Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall). Total segment revenues were $106.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues were mainly attributable to the sale of land entitled for 442 homesites on approximately 45 acres in Valencia. Initial gross proceeds from the sale were $102.2 million, representing the base purchase price. Cost of land sales was $73.9 million, or 70.0% of total land sales and land sales-related party revenues for the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, 210 of the homesites sold were purchased by the Valencia Landbank Venture, in which we own a 10% equity interest. Revenues associated with these closings are reported as land sales-related party. When we sell land to the Valencia Landbank Venture, we eliminate our pro-rata share of the intra-entity profits generated from the sale through earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities until the land is sold by the Valencia Landbank Venture to third party homebuilders. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. San Francisco Segment. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Great Park Segment. The Great Park segment’s net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, which included net income of $1.6 million from management services and a net loss of $1.2 million attributed to the Great Park Venture. We do not include the Great Park Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. After adjusting to account for a difference in investment basis, the Company’s equity in loss from the Great Park Venture was $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Commercial Segment. Segment net loss was approximately $0.1 million, which included net income of $0.1 million from management services and a net loss of $0.2 million attributed to the Gateway Commercial Venture. We do not include the Gateway Commercial Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. Our share of equity in loss from the Gateway Commercial Venture totaled $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Conference Call Information In conjunction with this release, Five Point will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Emile Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Higgins, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live Internet audio webcast of the conference call that will be available on the Five Point website at ir.fivepoint.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 430-8332 (domestic) or (720) 452-9102 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 1398225. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. About Five Point Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “result” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding: our expectations of our future revenues, costs and financial performance; future demographics and market conditions in the areas where our communities are located; the outcome of pending litigation and its effect on our operations; the timing of our development activities; and the timing of future real estate purchases or sales. We caution you that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current views and information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Land sales $ 52,322 $ 139,946 $ 69,398 $ 140,020 Land sales—related party 53,205 228 53,219 923 Management services—related party 5,575 5,891 28,132 39,580 Operating properties 613 841 2,870 3,857 Total revenues 111,715 146,906 153,619 184,380 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 73,892 97,113 85,753 97,113 Management services 3,899 5,698 20,486 28,492 Operating properties 719 1,077 5,127 5,565 Selling, general, and administrative 24,910 25,957 83,504 103,586 Total costs and expenses 103,420 129,845 194,870 234,756 OTHER INCOME: Interest income 66 1,350 1,369 7,844 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration—related party — — — 64,870 Miscellaneous 89 22 356 48 Total other income 155 1,372 1,725 72,762 EQUITY IN (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES (3,053 ) (2,136 ) 42,364 2,327 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,397 16,297 2,838 24,713 INCOME TAX PROVISION (1,744 ) (1,179 ) (1,744 ) (2,445 ) NET INCOME 3,653 15,118 1,094 22,268 LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,871 8,718 1,522 13,235 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 782 $ 6,400 $ (428 ) $ 9,033 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 66,760,897 66,302,138 66,722,187 66,261,968 Diluted 142,881,077 145,596,608 69,000,096 145,491,898 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 79,233,544 79,269,524 79,233,544 79,221,176 FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS INVENTORIES $ 1,990,859 $ 1,889,761 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 442,850 533,239 PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET 32,769 32,312 INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET—RELATED PARTY 71,747 80,350 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 298,144 346,833 RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT 1,330 1,741 RELATED PARTY ASSETS 103,681 97,561 OTHER ASSETS 20,605 22,903 TOTAL $ 2,961,985 $ 3,004,700 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net $ 617,581 $ 616,046 Accounts payable and other liabilities 135,331 167,711 Related party liabilities 113,149 127,882 Deferred income tax liability, net 12,578 11,628 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 173,248 172,633 Total liabilities 1,051,887 1,095,900 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 25,000 25,000 CAPITAL: Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—69,051,284 shares; 2019—68,788,257 shares Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—79,233,544 shares; 2019—79,233,544 shares Contributed capital 578,278 571,532 Retained earnings 42,221 42,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,833 ) (2,682 ) Total members’ capital 617,666 611,694 Noncontrolling interests 1,267,432 1,272,106 Total capital 1,885,098 1,883,800 TOTAL $ 2,961,985 $ 3,004,700 FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Liquidity December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,144 Borrowing capacity (1) 124,651 Total liquidity $ 422,795 (1) As of December 31, 2020, no amounts were drawn on the Company’s $125.0 million revolving credit facility; however, letters of credit of approximately $0.3 million were issued and outstanding under the revolving credit facility, thus reducing the available capacity by the outstanding letters of credit amount. Debt to Total Capitalization and Net Debt to Total Capitalization December 31, 2020 Debt (1) $ 625,000 Total capital 1,885,098 Total capitalization $ 2,510,098 Debt to total capitalization 24.9 % Debt (1) $ 625,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 298,144 Net debt 326,856 Total capital 1,885,098 Total net capitalization $ 2,211,954 Net debt to total capitalization (2) 14.8 % (1) For purposes of this calculation, debt is the amount due on the Company’s notes payable before offsetting for capitalized deferred financing costs. (2) Net debt to total capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total net capitalization (net debt plus total capital). The Company believes the ratio of net debt to total capitalization is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations. However, because net debt to total capitalization is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Segment Results The following tables reconcile the results of operations of our segments to our consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Valencia San Francisco Great Park Commercial Total reportable segments Corporate and unallocated Total under management Removal of unconsolidated entities Total consolidated REVENUES: Land sales $ 52,322 $ — $ 203 $ — $ 52,525 $ — $ 52,525 $ (203 ) $ 52,322 Land sales—related party 53,205 — 1,570 — 54,775 — 54,775 (1,570 ) 53,205 Management services—related party — — 5,476 99 5,575 — 5,575 — 5,575 Operating properties 468 145 — 2,100 2,713 — 2,713 (2,100 ) 613 Total revenues 105,995 145 7,249 2,199 115,588 — 115,588 (3,873 ) 111,715 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 73,892 — — — 73,892 — 73,892 — 73,892 Management services — — 3,899 — 3,899 — 3,899 — 3,899 Operating properties 719 — — 817 1,536 — 1,536 (817 ) 719 Selling, general, and administrative 2,385 3,113 6,251 1,213 12,962 19,412 32,374 (7,464 ) 24,910 Management fees—related party — — (3,255 ) — (3,255 ) — (3,255 ) 3,255 — Total costs and expenses 76,996 3,113 6,895 2,030 89,034 19,412 108,446 (5,026 ) 103,420 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 22 — 62 — 84 44 128 (62 ) 66 Interest expense — — — (310 ) (310 ) — (310 ) 310 — Miscellaneous 89 — — — 89 — 89 — 89 Total other income (expense) 111 — 62 (310 ) (137 ) 44 (93 ) 248 155 EQUITY IN LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES (1,569 ) — — — (1,569 ) — (1,569 ) (1,484 ) (3,053 ) SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 27,541 (2,968 ) 416 (141 ) 24,848 (19,368 ) 5,480 (83 ) 5,397 INCOME TAX PROVISION — — — — — (1,744 ) (1,744 ) — (1,744 ) SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 27,541 $ (2,968 ) $ 416 $ (141 ) $ 24,848 $ (21,112 ) $ 3,736 $ (83 ) $ 3,653 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Valencia San Francisco Great Park Commercial Total reportable segments Corporate and unallocated Total under management Removal of unconsolidated entities Total consolidated REVENUES: Land sales $ 69,398 $ — $ 22,165 $ — $ 91,563 $ — $ 91,563 $ (22,165 ) $ 69,398 Land sales—related party 53,219 — 2,662 — 55,881 — 55,881 (2,662 ) 53,219 Management services—related party — 835 26,900 397 28,132 — 28,132 — 28,132 Operating properties 2,275 595 — 24,241 27,111 — 27,111 (24,241 ) 2,870 Total revenues 124,892 1,430 51,727 24,638 202,687 — 202,687 (49,068 ) 153,619 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales 85,753 — 15,304 — 101,057 — 101,057 (15,304 ) 85,753 Management services — 488 19,998 — 20,486 — 20,486 — 20,486 Operating properties 5,127 — — 5,347 10,474 — 10,474 (5,347 ) 5,127 Selling, general, and administrative 11,629 11,297 35,823 9,978 68,727 60,578 129,305 (45,801 ) 83,504 Management fees—related party — — 4,378 — 4,378 — 4,378 (4,378 ) — Total costs and expenses 102,509 11,785 75,503 15,325 205,122 60,578 265,700 (70,830 ) 194,870 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 23 — 1,272 — 1,295 1,346 2,641 (1,272 ) 1,369 Interest expense — — — (8,857 ) (8,857 ) — (8,857 ) 8,857 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (474 ) (474 ) — (474 ) 474 — Gain on asset sales, net — — — 112,260 112,260 — 112,260 (112,260 ) — Miscellaneous 356 — — — 356 — 356 — 356 Total other income (expense) 379 — 1,272 102,929 104,580 1,346 105,926 (104,201 ) 1,725 EQUITY IN (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES (1,569 ) — — — (1,569 ) — (1,569 ) 43,933 42,364 SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 21,193 (10,355 ) (22,504 ) 112,242 100,576 (59,232 ) 41,344 (38,506 ) 2,838 INCOME TAX PROVISION — — — — — (1,744 ) (1,744 ) — (1,744 ) SEGMENT PROFIT (LOSS)/NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 21,193 $ (10,355 ) $ (22,504 ) $ 112,242 $ 100,576 $ (60,976 ) $ 39,600 $ (38,506 ) $ 1,094 The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in loss from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 (in thousands) Segment profit (loss) from operations $ 416 $ (22,504 ) Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment 1,577 6,902 Net loss of the Great Park Venture (1,161 ) (29,406 ) The Company’s share of net loss of the Great Park Venture (435 ) (11,027 ) Basis difference amortization (869 ) (2,073 ) Other-than-temporary investment impairment — (26,851 ) Equity in loss from the Great Park Venture $ (1,304 ) $ (39,951 ) The table below reconciles the Commercial segment results to the equity in (loss) earnings from our investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture that is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2020 (in thousands) Segment (loss) profit from operations $ (141 ) $ 112,242 Less net income of management company attributed to the Commercial segment 99 397 Net (loss) income of the Gateway Commercial Venture (240 ) 111,845 Equity in (loss) earnings from the Gateway Commercial Venture $ (180 ) $ 83,884 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006070/en/

