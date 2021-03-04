Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Five Prime Therapeutics has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Amgen

03/04/2021 | 02:05pm EST
MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Five Prime (NASDAQ: FPRX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Amgen.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/five-prime-therapeutics or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Five Prime's financial outlook is excellent and yet Five Prime shareholders will receive only $38 per each share of Five Prime stock.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Five Prime by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Five Prime accepts a superior bid. Five Prime insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Five Prime's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Five Prime.

If you own Five Prime common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/five-prime-therapeutics.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-five-prime-therapeutics-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-amgen-301240946.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
