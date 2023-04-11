Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five Star Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSBC   US33830T1034

FIVE STAR BANCORP

(FSBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:54:19 2023-04-11 pm EDT
19.70 USD   -0.35%
01:00pFive Star Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
AQ
03/23Five Star Bancorp Names Robert Perry-Smith as Board Chair
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five Star Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

04/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on April 25, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 121 M - -
Net income 2023 46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,13x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart FIVE STAR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Five Star Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE STAR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,77 $
Average target price 26,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Beckwith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather C. Luck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Lucchetti Chairman
Brett L. Wait Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lydia A. Ramirez COO, SVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE STAR BANCORP-27.42%341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
