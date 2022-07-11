Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five Star Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSBC   US33830T1034

FIVE STAR BANCORP

(FSBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:03 2022-07-11 pm EDT
25.30 USD   -0.98%
12:45pFive Star Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
AQ
06/24FIVE STAR BANCORP(NASDAQGS : FSBC) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24FIVE STAR BANCORP(NASDAQGS : FSBC) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five Star Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

07/11/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the stock market closes on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on July 26, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


All news about FIVE STAR BANCORP
12:45pFive Star Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
AQ
06/24FIVE STAR BANCORP(NASDAQGS : FSBC) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24FIVE STAR BANCORP(NASDAQGS : FSBC) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24FIVE STAR BANCORP(NASDAQGS : FSBC) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/15INSIDER BUY : Five Star Bancorp
MT
05/23FIVE STAR BANCORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submi..
AQ
05/13INSIDER BUY : Five Star Bancorp
MT
05/12FIVE STAR BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/03Five Star Bancorp to Provide Financing for Residential Electrification Project in Sacra..
MT
05/02Five Star Bancorp Announces Financing of SMUD Residential Energy Efficiency and Electri..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIVE STAR BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 41,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FIVE STAR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Five Star Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE STAR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,55 $
Average target price 31,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Beckwith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather C. Luck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Lucchetti Chairman
Brett L. Wait Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lydia A. Ramirez COO, SVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE STAR BANCORP-14.83%441
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.78%335 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.55%256 128
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-2.73%239 468
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.26%152 296