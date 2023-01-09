Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five Star Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSBC   US33830T1034

FIVE STAR BANCORP

(FSBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2023-01-09 pm EST
27.47 USD   +0.62%
01:01pFive Star Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
GL
01:00pFive Star Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
AQ
2022FIVE STAR BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Five Star Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

01/09/2023 | 01:01pm EST
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) expects to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on January 31, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 109 M - -
Net income 2022 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FIVE STAR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Five Star Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE STAR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,30 $
Average target price 31,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Beckwith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather C. Luck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Lucchetti Chairman
Brett L. Wait Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lydia A. Ramirez COO, SVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
