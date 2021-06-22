Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five Star Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSBC   US33830T1034

FIVE STAR BANCORP

(FSBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five Star Bancorp Announces Appointment of Director

06/22/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), and its subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) announce the appointment of Leigh White to the Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021.

Ms. White has over 30 years of experience in key positions in television broadcast management throughout the United States. Her most recent role was that of Vice President and General Manager of KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California (FOX, Tribune Broadcasting). In this capacity, she managed all aspects of the station including revenue development, content production (both linear and digital), FCC requirements, engineering, programming, finance and marketing. While overseeing the creation of nine and a half hours of local news daily, her accomplishments were also the improvement of top line revenue results and growing EBITDA, championing data and analytics driving multiplatform content and creating efficiencies transforming operations and process throughout the organization.

Ms. White recently completed service as Board Chair of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she is a member of the Salvation Army Board of Directors and past Chair of that board’s Public Relations/Marketing Committee. Ms. White recently joined the Capital City Airshow Board as Director. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Applied Studies/Communications. She is also a graduate of Leadership Sacramento and Leadership Knoxville – chamber-based programs that develop community-minded business and civic leaders. She most recently graduated from the Saïd School of Business Digital Disruption Program at the University of Oxford in London. She is currently enrolled at Louisiana State University pursuing her MBA in Finance.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. White to our Board of Directors,” said James Beckwith, the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ms. White provides extensive knowledge and strategic advice in the areas of finance, revenue growth, marketing, innovation, technology and community relationships. She is an extremely accomplished business executive and strategic thinker with a talent for building consensus and aligning people with organizational goals. We look forward to her contributions.”

“The exposure to a variety of people and cultures led to an appreciation of the importance of seeking-out diverse opinions on complex issues,” said Ms. White. “As a result, whether at the TV station or the boardroom, I listen to the points of view of others and ensure their opinions are heard. In this way, I recognize the collaborative culture embraced by Five Star Bank and appreciate how they champion ideation, open communication and respect for others. I look forward to contributing to the bank’s success.”

About Five Star Bank
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FIVE STAR BANCORP
01:17pFive Star Bancorp Announces Appointment of Director
GL
06/17FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
06/01Five Star Bank Announces Election of James Beckwith as Chairman of the Board ..
GL
06/01FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Five Star Banc..
MT
06/01FIVE STAR BANCORP  : DA Davidson Starts Five Star Bancorp at Buy With $31 Price ..
MT
06/01FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Stephens Starts Five Star Bancorp at Overweight With $29 Pr..
MT
05/25FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Announces Appointment of Director and Payment of Previously..
PU
05/25FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/25Five Star Bancorp Announces Appointment of Director and Payment of Previously..
GL
05/12FIVE STAR BANCORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,1 M - -
Net income 2021 35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 12,6%
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart FIVE STAR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Five Star Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE STAR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,40 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James E. Beckwith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather Luck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Lucchetti Chairman
Brett Wait Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lydia Ramirez Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE STAR BANCORP0.00%455
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%455 371
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%340 630
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%270 605
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%209 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%199 985