  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five Star Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSBC   US33830T1034

FIVE STAR BANCORP

(FSBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:28 2022-10-21 pm EDT
28.04 USD   +2.47%
Five Star Bancorp Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

10/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s voting common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Media Contact:

Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 109 M - -
Net income 2022 43,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 472 M 472 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FIVE STAR BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Five Star Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE STAR BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,36 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Beckwith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heather C. Luck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David J. Lucchetti Chairman
Brett L. Wait Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lydia A. Ramirez COO, SVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE STAR BANCORP-8.80%472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251