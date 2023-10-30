Five Star Bancorp reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 27.48 million compared to USD 27.58 million a year ago. Net income was USD 11.05 million compared to USD 12.73 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to USD 0.74 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to USD 0.74 a year ago.
For the nine months, net interest income was USD 27.52 million. Net income was USD 11.7 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.68.
