Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the Bank), a California state-chartered bank. The Bank provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through its branch offices, loan production offices, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. Its primary loan products are commercial real estate and commercial secured loans. The Bank offers a variety of loans to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals, including commercial real estate, commercial land and construction, commercial and farmland loans. It offers a complete array of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. It also provides a wide range of deposit services, including debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services.

