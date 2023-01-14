Five Star Business Finance : Loss of Share Certificates

Date: January 13, 2023 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Listing department, Bandra-Kurla Complex, First floor, PJ Towers, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol: FIVESTAR Scrip code: 543663 Dear Sir/ Madam

Sub: Intimation towards issue of Duplicate Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR)")

This intimation is further to our intimation dated 10th January, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

We wish to inform that the Company has received the enclosed Letter of Confirmation from our RTA - KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, relating to the request for issue of Duplicate Share Certificates, the details of which are given below:

S.No. Folio No Name of the shareholder No. of shares held 1 FIS0002036 PANNEERSELVAM S 3000 2 FIS0000583 SATHIAMOORTHY.K 1000 3 FIS0002428 N SREENIVASAN 11000

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022; the Company shall take necessary steps for compliance of required formalities.

