  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Five-Star Business Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIVESTAR   INE128S01021

FIVE-STAR BUSINESS FINANCE LIMITED

(FIVESTAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
588.05 INR   +0.37%
07:50aFive Star Business Finance : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022India Ratings Assigns AA- Rating on Five-Star Business Finance's Bank Loans; Outlook Stable
MT
2022Five Star Business Finance : Credit Rating
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Five Star Business Finance : Loss of Share Certificates

01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
Date: January 13, 2023

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Listing department,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

First floor, PJ Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: FIVESTAR

Scrip code: 543663

Dear Sir/ Madam

Sub: Intimation towards issue of Duplicate Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR)")

This intimation is further to our intimation dated 10th January, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

We wish to inform that the Company has received the enclosed Letter of Confirmation from our RTA - KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, relating to the request for issue of Duplicate Share Certificates, the details of which are given below:

S.No.

Folio No

Name of the shareholder

No. of shares held

1

FIS0002036

PANNEERSELVAM S

3000

2

FIS0000583

SATHIAMOORTHY.K

1000

3

FIS0002428

N SREENIVASAN

11000

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022; the Company shall take necessary steps for compliance of required formalities.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Five-Star Business Finance Limited

BASKARAN SHALINI

Digitally signed by BASKARAN SHALINI

Date: 2023.01.13 13:53:18 +05'30'

Shalini Baskaran

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 240 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2023 5 842 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 171 B 2 108 M 2 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 6 077
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 588,05 INR
Average target price 700,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Krishnan Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Gopalakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
Deenadayalan Lakshmipathy Chairman & Managing Director
Vanamali R. Sridharan Chief Technology Officer
Vishnuram Jagannathan Chief Operating Officer
