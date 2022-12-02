Five Star Business Finance : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call 12/02/2022 | 08:14am EST Send by mail :

For Five-Star Business Finance Limited BASKAR AN SHALINI Digitally signed by BASKARAN SHALINI Date: 2022.12.02 18:27:03 +05'30' Shalini Baskaran Company Secretary & Compliance Officer "Five-Star Business Finance Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call" November 30, 2022 MANAGEMENT: MR LAKSHMIPATHY DEENADAYALAN - CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR - FIVE-STARBUSINESS FINANCE LIMITED MR RANGARAJAN KRISHNAN - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - FIVE-STARBUSINESS FINANCE LIMITED MR SRIKANTH GOPALAKRISHNAN - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - FIVE-STARBUSINESS FINANCE LIMITED MODERATOR: MS MAHRUKH ADAJANIA - NUVAMA INSTITUTIONAL EQUITY Page 1 of 25 Five-Star Business Finance Limited November 30, 2022 Moderator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Five Star Business Finance Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen- only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Mahrukh Adajania from Nuvama Institutional Equity. Thank you. And over to you, ma'am. Mahrukh Adajania: Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of Five Star Business Finance. We have with us the top management team of Five Star represented by; CMD, Mr. Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan; the CEO, Mr. Rangarajan Krishnan; and the CFO, Mr. Srikanth Gopalakrishnan. With this brief introduction, I hand over the call to the management team of Five Star business. Over to you. Lakshmipathy D.: Thank you, Mahrukh. Good morning, all. First of all, a warm welcome, and thank you for joining the first conference call of Five Star Business Finance. Before getting into the Q2 performance of Five Star, let me talk a bit about myself and my journey in Five Star. As introduced, people call me as Pathy. I joined Five Star in 2002. This is a 38-year-old NBFC started in 1984 lending to two-wheelers and consumer durables. When I joined Five Star, we wanted to move away from vehicle business to something new of its kind, niche of its kind. So that is where we found out lending to nano or small businesses, single-shop owners and self-employed, today, we are truly, fully present with them for last 20 years, very successfully in the last 20 years. These profile of customers were not been seen positively by other former lenders, whereas we saw them very positively, especially the service segment in which we cater to essential service shops. So those are the predominant customers of Five Star. For last 20 years, first 10 years, we learned them a lot. How does we underwrite them, how does we set our collection model, which perfectly suits them. So that was a learning curve for Five Star, and from 2015 onwards, our growth started. So we were growing close to 90% CAGR before COVID has hit us in 2020. During COVID, it was a conscious call to grow slower. So we were growing at 15% in COVID-1 and COVID-2, but we put our collections in front, and we did one of the best collections, in one among the best collections among the lenders of this profile of customers. Now the COVIDs all settled, we are back to the growth plan. That takes us to the performance what we did in Q2 of this financial year. I will read this as one of the best quarters ever we have seen after COVID. Just to take you on the numbers, our AUM has grown from INR 4,639 crores in last September to INR 5,732 crores in this September. And from June, it has grown 8% from INR 5,297 crores to INR 5,732 crores. So we have grown 8% in the quarter and supporting the growth, the disbursement also has gone up from INR 568 crores in June quarter to INR 803 crores in this September with a growth of close to 40% and from INR 353 crores in last Page 2 of 25 Five-Star Business Finance Limited November 30, 2022 September to INR 803 crores in this September. One of the good disbursement that ever we have seen in this quarter. Taking you directly to the asset quality, we have also moved our asset quality from 1.44% in September '21 to 1.15% in the September '22 with a sharp drop of close to 30%, 35%. And comparing to last quarter, we were almost flat in the asset quality. And finally, to the branches, which led the growth of disbursement and AUM, we have opened close to 80 branches in last one year. And specifically within last three months, from June to September, we have opened close to 41 branches, which is one of the best addition of branches ever we have seen in Five Star. Finally on the borrowing side, I think Five Star is sweetly positioned. The cost of funds keep dropping for Five Star. We were borrowing close to 9% last year. Now we are borrowing at 8.6% all-in cost. And the cost of funds from the book has dropped down to 10.7% last year to 10.5% this year. So even going forward, we think our borrowing cost is going to be in the same range. So there is no need of transferring any increase of lending cost to the borrowers for coming quarters. So with these numbers, let me hand over to Srikant to run through in more details. Srikanth G.: Thank you, sir. Very good morning to all of you. As Mr. Pathy said, I think this has been one of the very good quarters for us, especially coming after two years of pandemic. I will take you through some of the numbers and then open out for questions. So as of September 2022, our total active loans had grown to about INR 2.5 lakhs from about INR 1.9 lakhs in September 2021, representing a growth of about 32% on a year-on-year basis. Branch count increased from 268 to 352, which is like we added almost 75 to 80 branches in the last one year, one of the most robust growth that we have seen in the branch additions, about 84 branches during the year. In the first half of this year, we added 52 branches, which is again one of the highest for Five Star in the last many years. Disbursements increased by about 127% year-on-year to INR 803 crores in the second quarter and about INR 1,371 crores in the first half of this year. AUM grew by 24% year-on-year to INR 5,732 crores. The ratios remained stable. As of September, our average yield on the portfolio was about 24.19% for the quarter with a cost of funds of 10.48%, resulting in a spread of 13.71%. Comparing this number against the quarter of September 2021, we were at about 13.5% spread. So despite a significant increase in the rates by RBI, our spreads have increased, and this has come purely on the back of lower funding costs. NIMs very healthy at 18.2% for the quarter, and at about 17.6% for the first half of the year as compared to 15.94% for the half year ended September 2021. We have also been increasing our efficiencies. Our cost to income for the first half of this year was at 34.11% as compared to 35.34% for the half year ended September 2021. This has resulted in a healthy return on assets. And whenever we are talking any of these ratios, I would just like to remind you that this is on the basis of average total assets and not on the portfolio. So we had a healthy return on assets of 8.68% for the first half of this year with a return on equity of about 14.66%. Page 3 of 25 Five-Star Business Finance Limited November 30, 2022 Coming to the borrowing side, we have a well-diversified borrowing profile with 51 lenders having lent to us. About 60% of our borrowings on the book today is fixed rate, so which is not going to have any impact in an interest rate rising scenario. Bank lending contribute about 50% of our debt. We pretty much have all the public sector and private sector banks on our debt table. We have also diversified our borrowings not just in term loans, but into nonconvertible debentures, market-linked debentures. We have done securitization transactions. We have also done an external commercial borrowing. So it's a well-diversified borrowing profile, both from a lender perspective as well as from a structure perspective. The on-balance sheet liquidity is sufficient at INR 795 crores as of September 2022 without assuming any of the incremental sanctions, which will help us to meet our growth targets for the next two quarters. As of now, we enjoy a rating upgrade of A+ from both ICRA and CARE, and we'll be taking up with the rating agencies for the possible rating upgrade to come. Over the last five quarters, the collection efficiencies have been showing consistent improvement. For the quarter of September '22, we clocked a collection efficiency of 100.1%. In fact, three out of five quarters from September 2022, we have been clocking over 100% collection efficiency. The other two quarters have seen north of 98%. So the pandemic clouds have receded, and we are back to our normalcy in terms of both growth and collections. While there was an increase in the 30-plus number consequent to the second wave of COVID, but we have been able to bring that down significantly to 13.62% as of September 2022. This will drop a little more gradually as we go forward. The gross Stage 3 assets, 90-plus stood at 1.15% in September '22 as compared to 1.44% in September '21. And we maintained a very robust provision coverage, both on the Stage 3 assets and on an overall AUM. On Stage 3 assets, our provision coverage stood at a little over 44%. On our overall AUM, it was at 1.77%. Our restructured book as on September 22, we overall restructured a book of 1.83%. But as of September, '22, it stood only at 1.18%. And even on this portfolio, we maintain a provision coverage of over 50%. So, the restructured assets have seen post restructuring payment behaviour of more than 1 year and north of 91% of the restructured book remains in the standard category. For the first half of the year, we clocked a PAT of INR 284 crores, representing a growth of 30% year-on-year. For the quarter ended September 22, our PAT was at INR 144 crores, representing a growth of 22% year-on-year. We had a net worth of over INR 4,000 crores as of 30th September. So, we have delivered robust growth, profitability, and quality for the quarter and the first half of the year and are confident of this trajectory to continue for the remaining 2 quarters as well. With these brief remarks, we open the floor out to questions. Thank you. Moderator: We have the first question from the line of Shailesh Kanani from Centrum Broking. Shailesh Kanani: Good morning, sir, and thanks for the opportunity. Also, congratulations on a good set of numbers. Sir, first question on our 30-plus DPD book. It seems to be a little on the higher side. Can you shed some light on that? And also, what can be the long-term average for 30% for us.

