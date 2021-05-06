Five Star Senior Living : First Quarter Total Management and Operating Revenues of $50.5 Million First Quarter Net Income of $3.3 Million and Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.10 05/06/2021 | 12:40pm EDT Send by mail :

First Quarter Total Management and Operating Revenues of $50.5 Million First Quarter Net Income of $3.3 Million and Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.10

Recently Announced Strategic Plan Will Reposition Senior Living Management Business and Completely Exit the Skilled Nursing Business

Newton, MA (May 5, 2021): Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Katherine Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

'Our recently announced strategic business plan is designed to further improve our senior living operations as we reshape our management business to focus on areas of operational strength as well as direct our efforts towards where we see the strongest market opportunities with the active, aging adult population. We believe this sharpened focus on larger and lower acuity communities will not only highlight our expertise as a senior living operator, but also support the evolution of our services business to better serve our target demographic and continue to diversify our revenue sources.

We are pleased to have completed all vaccination clinics across our communities and proud of our organization for its dedicated response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commitment to safety and wellness underscores our ongoing mission to enrich the resident experience at our communities and drive the recovery and future success of our business. We are encouraged to see positive momentum with move-ins and occupancy trends over the course of March and April, with 90 net positive moves since March 31st in our comparable communities.

Our rehabilitation and wellness services will continue to be an integral part of our company as we implement our strategic plan. In the first quarter, Ageility opened eight net new outpatient rehabilitation clinics. This segment represents approximately 39% of our total management and operating revenues. Our financial position remains strong with $109.5 million of unrestricted cash on our balance sheet and no amounts outstanding on our revolving credit facility. We feel confident in our ability to execute our strategic plan throughout 2021 and beyond.'





First Quarter Highlights:

•As of May 1, 2021, all of FVE's senior living communities have completed vaccination clinics and over 85% of FVE's residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At May 1, 2021, all of FVE's owned, leased and managed senior living communities were accepting new residents in at least one service line of business (independent living, assisted living or memory care). Combined senior living revenues and management fees, including those for communities FVE manages on behalf of Diversified Healthcare Trust, or DHC, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased to $30.9 million from $38.0 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to decreased average occupancy resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the sale of nine senior living communities and closure of seven senior living communities in 2020 that FVE previously managed on behalf of DHC. Spot occupancy at communities FVE owns and leases as of March 31, 2021 was 68.2%, which represents a 150 basis points decrease as compared to December 31, 2020. Spot occupancy at the communities FVE manages on behalf of DHC was 70.2% as of March 31, 2021, which is a 60 basis points decrease when compared to December 31, 2020.

•Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $19.6 million from $21.4 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to a reduction of inpatient clinic visits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic partially offset by the opening of 21 net new Ageility physical therapeutic clinics since January 1, 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, Ageility opened 8 net new outpatient rehabilitation clinics.

•Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, which included $22.9 million of one-time expenses related to the termination of leases for communities FVE previously leased from DHC. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by $7.8 million of Provider Relief Funds received and recognized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, primarily for our senior living communities, which continued to experience a reduction of revenues and increased expenses related to decreased occupancy and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

•Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million compared to $(13.1) million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, as described further below, was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 includes $7.8 million of Provider Relief Funds received and recognized under the CARES Act. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of net income determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 are presented later in this press release.

•As of March 31, 2021, FVE had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $109.5 million. In addition, FVE had no amounts outstanding under its $65.0 million revolving credit facility.

Strategic Plan

On April 9, 2021, FVE announced a new strategic plan, or the Strategic Plan, to reposition its senior living management business to focus on larger independent living, assisted living and memory care communities as well as stand-alone independent living and active adult communities.

Pursuant to the Strategic Plan, FVE intends to, among other things, (i) amend its management arrangements with DHC to transition 108 senior living communities, with approximately 7,500 living units, that FVE currently manages for DHC, to new operators, (ii) close and reposition 27 skilled nursing units, with approximately 1,500 living units, in continuing care retirement communities, or CCRCs, that FVE will continue to manage for DHC, (iii) close 37 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics in certain transitioning communities and (iv) eliminate certain positions in FVE's corporate, regional and divisional teams as well as impacted units and clinics.

In connection with implementing the Strategic Plan, FVE expects to incur non-recurring cash expenses of up to $20.5 million, approximately $15.0 million of which FVE expects DHC will reimburse. These expenses are expected to include up to $7.5 million of retention bonus payments, up to $10.2 million of severance, benefits and transition expenses, and up to $2.8 million of restructuring expenses, of which FVE expects DHC to reimburse approximately $5.9 million, $7.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. FVE expects to complete the transitions and closures contemplated by the Strategic Plan, or the Transition, by the end of 2021.

Presented below is a summary of the units FVE operated (owned, leased and managed) as of March 31, 2021 and the projected number of units to be operated after the Transition, as if it had been completed as of January 1, 2021:

As of March 31, 2021 After Transition Units (1) Units (2) Independent living 10,979 10,421 Assisted living 12,109 7,940 Memory care 3,220 1,847 Skilled nursing 2,957 - Total 29,265 20,208 _______________________________________ (1) The units operated as of March 31, 2021 include 2,099 owned, 203 leased, and 26,963 managed. (2) As if the Transition had been completed on January 1, 2021, the units operated as of March 31, 2021 include 2,099 owned, 203 leased, and 17,906 managed.

Presented below is a summary of the communities, units, average occupancy, spot occupancy, revenues and management fees for the communities FVE manages for DHC as of March 31, 2021 and for the communities to be managed for DHC after the Transition as if it had been completed as of January 1, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31, 2021 Communities Units Average Occupancy Spot Occupancy Community Revenues (1) Management Fees Independent and assisted living communities 182 17,435 69.6 % 70.0 % $ 149,385 $ 8,104 Continuing care retirement communities 37 8,573 70.1 % 71.0 % 94,740 4,948 Skilled nursing facilities 9 955 62.8 % 65.4 % 15,841 798 Total 228 26,963 69.5 % 70.2 % $ 259,966 $ 13,850

After Transition Communities Units Average Occupancy Spot Occupancy Community Revenues (1) Management Fees (2) Independent and assisted living communities 91 12,012 70.7 % 71.3 % $ 104,221 $ 5,689 Continuing care retirement communities 29 5,894 76.8 % 76.9 % 54,057 2,891 Skilled nursing facilities - - - % - % - - Total 120 17,906 72.7 % 73.2 % $ 158,278 $ 8,580 _______________________________________ (1) Represents the revenues of the senior living communities FVE manages on behalf of DHC. Managed senior living communities' revenues do not represent FVE's revenues and are included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees. (2) Excludes management fee revenue of $5.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 related to (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and (ii) approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in 27 CCRCs that FVE will continue to manage for DHC.

Following the Transition, FVE will continue to manage 120 senior living communities for DHC, representing 17,906 living units and approximately 60% of FVE's management fee revenues as of March 31, 2021, and to operate its existing owned portfolio of 20 communities with approximately 2,100 living units. FVE expects to partially offset the resulting revenue loss from fees we earn from the 108 transitioning senior living communities with expense reductions to right-size operations.

The 120 senior living communities that FVE will continue to manage for DHC after the Transition outperformed the total DHC managed portfolio (exclusive of the pending closing and repositioning of approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility units in 3

27 of the CCRCs) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with approximately 400 basis points higher operating margin and EBITDA margin.

In addition to the Transition of 108 managed communities owned by DHC, the landlord of our four leased senior living communities with 203 living units is currently marketing these properties for sale and we are unlikely to operate those four communities long-term.

Presented below is a summary of FVE's Ageility rehabilitation clinics as of March 31, 2021 and the number of clinics to be operated after the Transition as if it had been completed as of January 1, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31, 2021 After Transition Number of Clinics Total Revenue (3) Average Revenue per Clinic Adjusted EBITDA Margin Number of Clinics Total Revenue (1)(3) Average Revenue per Clinic Adjusted EBITDA Margin Inpatient Clinics in DHC Communities 37 $ 5,441 $ 147 26.1 % - $ - $ - - % Outpatient Clinics in DHC Communities 91 7,734 85 15.3 % 91 7,734 85 15.3 % Outpatient Clinics in Transition Communities(2) 44 1,863 42 18.5 % 44 1,863 42 18.5 % Total Clinics at DHC Communities 172 15,038 87 19.6 % 135 9,597 71 15.9 % Outpatient Clinics at Other Communities(4) 80 4,234 53 11.8 % 80 4,234 53 11.8 % Total Clinics 252 $ 19,272 $ 76 17.9 % 215 $ 13,831 $ 64 14.6 % _______________________________________ (1) Excludes revenue of $5.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for inpatient clinics, which are expected to be closed as part of the Transition. (2) As part of the Transition, FVE expects 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC to be transitioned to new operators. These communities have 44 Ageility outpatient rehabilitation clinics, which, due to the transfer to a new operator, may be subject to closure by the new operator. (3) Total Ageility revenue excludes home health care services, which are a part of the rehabilitation and wellness services segment. (4) Other communities includes 16 outpatient clinics at owned communities.

Conference Call Information: At 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Potter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Margaret Wigglesworth, and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Jeffrey Leer, will host a conference call to discuss FVE's first quarter 2021 financial results.



About Five Star Senior Living Inc.: FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of March 31, 2021, FVE operated 252 senior living communities (29,265 living units) located in 31 states, including 228 communities (26,963 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,302 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities, continuing care retirement communities and skilled nursing facilities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy SolutionsTM, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of March 31, 2021, Ageility operated 215 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 37 inpatient rehabilitation clinics in 28 states. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. 5

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUES Rehabilitation and wellness services $ 19,553 $ 21,384 Senior living 17,057 20,997 Management fees 13,850 17,051 Total management and operating revenues 50,460 59,432 Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 213,160 232,016 Other reimbursed expenses 5,480 5,997 Total revenues 269,100 297,445 Other operating income 7,793 - OPERATING EXPENSES Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses 16,210 17,501 Senior living wages and benefits 12,013 9,800 Other senior living operating expenses 6,266 3,938 Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 213,160 232,016 General and administrative 22,641 22,865 Depreciation and amortization 2,940 2,701 Total operating expenses 273,230 288,821 Operating income 3,663 8,624 Interest, dividend and other income 84 339 Interest and other expense (463) (382) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 135 (1,462) Realized gain (loss) on sale of debt and equity investments 96 (21) Loss on termination of leases - (22,899) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,515 (15,801) Provision for income taxes (200) (1,408) Net income (loss) $ 3,315 $ (17,209) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 31,530 31,448 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 31,662 31,448 Net income (loss) per share-basic $ 0.11 $ (0.55) Net income (loss) per share-diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.55)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. FVE believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table below are meaningful supplemental disclosures because they may help investors better understand changes in FVE's operating results and its ability to meet FVE's financial obligations or service debt, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures may also help investors make comparisons between FVE and other companies on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. FVE believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful financial measures that may help investors better understand its financial performance, including by allowing investors to compare FVE's performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. FVE management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate FVE's financial performance and compare FVE's performance over time and to the performance of other companies. FVE calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as shown below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or operating income, as indicators of FVE's operating performance or as measures of FVE's liquidity. Also, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies.

FVE believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure, determined according to GAAP, to FVE's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following table presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,315 $ (17,209) Add (less): Interest and other expense 463 382 Interest, dividend and other income (84) (339) Provision for income taxes 200 1,408 Depreciation and amortization 2,940 2,701 EBITDA 6,834 (13,057) Add (less): Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (135) 1,462 Loss on termination of leases (1) - 22,899 Transaction costs (2) 250 1,095 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,949 $ 12,399 _______________________________________ (1) Represents the excess of the fair value of the shares issued to DHC as of January 1, 2020 of $97,899, compared to the consideration of $75,000 paid by DHC as part of the transaction agreement to restructure FVE's business arrangements with DHC, or the Restructuring Transactions. (2) Includes costs incurred related to the strategic plan announced on April 9, 2021 and the Restructuring Transactions for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 7

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,485 $ 84,351 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 23,717 23,877 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 9,558 9,104 Due from related person 86,204 96,357 Debt and equity investments 19,528 19,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,376 28,658 Total current assets 270,868 262,308 Property and equipment, net 158,716 159,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,040 18,030 Finance lease right-of-use assets 4,160 4,493 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,189 1,369 Restricted debt and equity investments 4,945 4,788 Equity investment of an investee, net 11 11 Other long-term assets 4,201 3,956 Total assets $ 471,130 $ 454,206 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,401 $ 23,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,190 41,843 Accrued compensation and benefits 73,675 70,543 Accrued self-insurance obligations 28,155 31,355 Operating lease liabilities 2,230 2,567 Finance lease liabilities 824 808 Due to related persons 3,859 6,585 Mortgage note payable 394 388 Security deposits and current portion of continuing care contracts 338 365 Total current liabilities 179,066 177,908 Long-term liabilities: Accrued self-insurance obligations 41,098 37,420 Operating lease liabilities 26,472 17,104 Finance lease liabilities 3,710 3,921 Mortgage note payable 6,682 6,783 Other long-term liabilities 474 538 Total long-term liabilities 78,436 65,766 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 317 317 Additional paid-in-capital 460,113 460,038 Accumulated deficit (247,824) (251,139) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,022 1,316 Total shareholders' equity 213,628 210,532 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 471,130 $ 454,206

8 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior

Living Management Fees Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Total

Revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 17,057 $ 8,104 $ - $ 25,161 Continuing care retirement community revenues - 4,948 - 4,948 Skilled nursing facility revenues - 798 - 798 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues - - 19,553 19,553 Total management and operating revenues $ 17,057 $ 13,850 $ 19,553 $ 50,460 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior

Living Management Fees Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Total

Revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 20,997 $ 9,563 $ - $ 30,560 Continuing care retirement community revenues - 6,337 - 6,337 Skilled nursing facility revenues - 1,151 - 1,151 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues - - 21,384 21,384 Total management and operating revenues $ 20,997 $ 17,051 $ 21,384 $ 59,432

9 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Comparable Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior

Living Management Fees Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Total

Revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 17,057 $ 5,689 $ - $ 22,746 Continuing care retirement community revenues - 2,891 - 2,891 Skilled nursing facility revenues - - - - Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues - - 12,813 12,813 Total management and operating revenues $ 17,057 $ 8,580 $ 12,813 $ 38,450 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior

Living Management Fees Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Total

Revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 20,330 $ 6,425 $ - $ 26,755 Continuing care retirement community revenues - 3,204 - 3,204 Skilled nursing facility revenues - - - - Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues - - 12,788 12,788 Total management and operating revenues $ 20,330 $ 9,629 $ 12,788 $ 42,747 _______________________________________ (1) The tables for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include data for 24 owned and leased senior living communities, 120 managed senior living communities and 184 rehabilitation clinics that FVE has continuously owned, continuously leased or continuously managed since January 1, 2020. Per the Strategic Plan, the summary of operations for comparable communities and clinics excludes (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units, that are expected to be transitioned to new operators, (ii) approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in 27 CCRCs that FVE will continue to manage for DHC and (iii) 37 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics operating in certain transitioning communities that are expected to be closed. In addition, the landlord of the four leased communities included in the 24 owned and leased senior living communities data above is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate these four communities long-term. 10 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Senior Living Segment Data (dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Owned and Leased Communities Independent and assisted living communities: Revenues $ 17,057 $ 17,903 $ 18,525 $ 19,590 $ 20,997 Other operating income (1) 7,774 1,715 - - - Operating expenses 20,414 21,181 19,661 20,165 17,470 Operating income (loss) 4,417 (1,563) (1,136) (575) 3,527 Operating margin 17.8 % (8.0) % (6.1) % (2.9) % 16.8 % Number of communities (end of period) 24 24 24 24 24 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 2,302 2,302 2,312 2,312 2,312 Average occupancy 68.3 % 71.5 % 74.7 % 78.3 % 81.3 % Spot occupancy 68.2 % 69.7 % 73.0 % 76.3 % 80.3 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,479 $ 2,596 $ 2,665 $ 2,813 $ 2,930 Managed Communities(4) Independent and assisted living communities: Management fees $ 8,104 $ 8,515 $ 8,751 $ 9,088 $ 9,563 Community-level revenues 149,385 157,267 167,436 174,634 185,516 Other operating income (1) 770 1,677 - 14 - Community-level expenses 137,876 139,623 145,399 139,175 143,608 Community operating income 12,279 19,321 22,037 35,473 41,908 Community operating margin 8.2 % 12.2 % 13.2 % 20.3 % 22.6 % Number of communities (end of period) (5) 182 182 189 191 193 Number of living units (end of period) (2)(5) 17,435 17,440 18,032 18,148 18,395 Average occupancy 69.6 % 72.5 % 75.5 % 79.1 % 82.9 % Spot occupancy 70.0 % 71.1 % 74.1 % 77.7 % 82.2 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,855 $ 2,969 $ 3,088 $ 3,207 $ 3,360 Continuing care retirement communities: Management fees $ 4,948 $ 5,272 $ 5,451 $ 5,485 $ 6,337 Community-level revenues 94,740 100,781 100,765 106,937 123,498 Other operating income (1) 606 7,997 - 3,792 - Community-level expenses 92,894 98,221 102,103 99,071 103,946 Community operating income (loss) 2,452 10,557 (1,338) 11,658 19,552 Community operating margin 2.6 % 9.7 % (1.3) % 10.5 % 15.8 % Number of communities (end of period) 37 37 39 39 40 Number of living units (end of period) (2)(6) 8,573 8,574 8,936 8,936 9,301 Average occupancy 70.1 % 72.8 % 75.6 % 79.1 % 83.4 % Spot occupancy 71.0 % 71.2 % 74.4 % 78.3 % 81.3 % RevPAR (3) $ 3,683 $ 3,813 $ 3,759 $ 3,989 $ 4,426 See the next page for footnote references to the table above 11 Supplemental Information Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Skilled nursing facilities: Management fees $ 798 $ 1,035 $ 1,100 $ 1,132 $ 1,151 Community-level revenues 15,841 20,589 21,900 22,532 22,956 Other operating income (1) 241 2,846 - 2,022 - Community-level expenses 16,401 23,834 22,831 22,009 21,854 Community operating (loss) income (319) (399) (931) 2,545 1,102 Community operating margin (2.0) % (1.7) % (4.3) % 10.4 % 4.8 % Number of communities (end of period) 9 9 11 11 11 Number of living units (end of period) (2)(7) 955 955 1,264 1,264 1,264 Average occupancy 62.8 % 64.2 % 68.8 % 70.1 % 73.3 % Spot occupancy 65.4 % 60.3 % 69.2 % 68.5 % 72.6 % RevPAR (3) $ 5,529 $ 5,655 $ 5,775 $ 5,942 $ 6,054 Total managed communities: Management fees $ 13,850 $ 14,822 $ 15,302 $ 15,705 $ 17,051 Community-level revenues 259,966 278,637 290,101 304,103 331,970 Other operating income (1) 1,617 12,520 - 5,828 - Community-level expenses 247,171 261,678 270,333 260,255 269,408 Community operating income 14,412 29,479 19,768 49,676 62,562 Community operating margin 5.5 % 10.1 % 6.8 % 16.0 % 18.8 % Number of communities (end of period) 228 228 239 241 244 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 26,963 26,969 28,232 28,348 28,960 Average occupancy 69.5 % 72.2 % 75.2 % 78.7 % 82.6 % Spot occupancy 70.2 % 70.8 % 74.0 % 77.5 % 81.5 % RevPAR (3) $ 3,213 $ 3,355 $ 3,420 $ 3,576 $ 3,820 _______________________________________ (1) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the Provider Relief Fund of the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (2) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or disposition of senior living communities. (3) RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (4) Managed communities, other than FVE's management fees, represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees. (5) Includes one active adult community with 167 units. (6) Includes 2,055 skilled nursing units in communities where assisted living and independent living services are the predominant services provided. (7) Includes 53 assisted living and independent living units in communities where skilled nursing services are the predominant services provided.

12 Supplemental Information

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Comparable Communities Senior Living Segment Data (dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Owned and Leased Communities(1): Number of communities (end of period) 24 24 24 24 24 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 2,302 2,302 2,312 2,312 2,312 Spot Occupancy 68.2 % 69.7 % 73.0 % 76.3 % 80.3 % Average Occupancy 68.3 % 71.5 % 74.7 % 78.3 % 81.3 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,479 $ 2,596 $ 2,665 $ 2,813 $ 2,930 Managed Communities(1)(4): Number of communities (end of period) 120 120 120 120 120 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 17,906 17,910 17,929 17,929 17,932 Spot Occupancy 73.2 % 74.2 % 77.0 % 81.1 % 85.6 % Average Occupancy 72.7 % 75.6 % 78.5 % 82.6 % 86.0 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,946 $ 3,054 $ 3,164 $ 3,301 $ 3,471 _______________________________________ (1) Includes data for senior living communities that FVE has continuously owned, continuously leased or continuously managed since January 1, 2020. Per the Strategic Plan the summary of operations for comparable communities also excludes (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units, that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and (ii) approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility units, that are expected to be closed and repositioned in 27 CCRCs FVE will continue to manage for DHC. In addition, the landlord of the four leased communities included in the 24 owned and leased senior living communities data above is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate these four communities long-term. (2) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or sale of senior living communities. (3) RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (4) Senior living segment data for comparable managed communities represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees.

13 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Rehabilitation and Wellness Services(1): Revenues $ 19,553 $ 20,256 $ 21,124 $ 19,268 $ 21,384 Other operating income (2) 19 221 - 1,499 - Operating expenses 16,338 16,613 16,833 16,259 17,616 Operating income 3,234 3,864 4,291 4,508 3,768 Operating margin 16.5 % 18.9 % 20.3 % 21.7 % 17.6 % Number of inpatient clinics (end of period) 37 37 40 40 41 Number of outpatient clinics (end of period) 215 207 209 206 203 _______________________________________ (1) Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. (2) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the Provider Relief Fund of the CARES Act and other governmental grants. 14 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Comparable Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Rehabilitation and Wellness Services(1): Revenues $ 12,813 $ 13,181 $ 13,891 $ 12,852 $ 12,788 Other operating income (2) 19 221 - 858 - Operating expenses 11,183 11,717 11,685 11,470 11,747 Operating income 1,649 1,685 2,206 2,240 1,041 Operating margin 12.9 % 12.6 % 15.9 % 16.3 % 8.1 % Number of inpatient clinics (end of period) - - - - - Number of outpatient clinics (end of period) 184 184 184 184 184 _______________________________________ (1) Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. Per the Strategic Plan the summary of operations for comparable Ageility clinics excludes 37 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics that are expected to be closed. (2) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the Provider Relief Fund of the CARES Act and other governmental grants. 15 Supplemental Information Five Star Senior Living Inc. Owned Senior Living Communities as of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

No. Community Name State Property Type (1) Living Units Senior Living Revenues (4) Gross Carrying Value Net Carrying Value Date Acquired Year Built or Most Recent Renovation 1 Morningside of Decatur (2) Alabama AL 49 $ 290 $ 3,786 $ 2,238 11/19/2004 1999 2 Morningside of Auburn Alabama AL 42 316 2,360 1,549 11/19/2004 1997 3 The Palms of Fort Myers (2) Florida IL 218 1,538 31,414 15,018 4/1/2002 1988 4 Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe (3) Indiana AL 121 673 18,651 12,852 9/29/2011 2006 5 Five Star Residences of Fort Wayne (2) Indiana AL 154 1,087 25,968 17,685 9/29/2011 1998 6 Five Star Residences of Clearwater Indiana AL 88 377 9,797 5,451 6/1/2011 1999 7 Five Star Residences of Lafayette (2) Indiana AL 109 516 15,992 10,829 6/1/2011 2000 8 Five Star Residences of Noblesville (2) Indiana AL 151 1,092 25,400 17,620 7/1/2011 2005 9 The Villa at Riverwood (2) Missouri IL 111 611 6,986 3,192 4/1/2002 1986 10 Voorhees Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 104 1,043 10,448 6,144 7/1/2008 1999 11 Washington Township Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 93 936 10,393 6,140 7/1/2008 1998 12 Carriage House Senior Living North Carolina AL 98 857 8,445 5,263 12/1/2008 1997 13 Forest Heights Senior Living North Carolina AL 111 768 13,749 8,899 12/1/2008 1998 14 Fox Hollow Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 77 887 11,116 7,193 7/1/2000 1999 15 Legacy Heights Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 116 1,200 12,699 7,987 12/1/2008 1997 16 Morningside at Irving Park North Carolina AL 91 710 6,983 3,803 11/19/2004 1997 17 The Devon Senior Living Pennsylvania AL 84 603 6,915 3,772 7/1/2008 1985 18 The Legacy of Anderson South Carolina IL 101 542 1,429 470 12/1/2008 2003 19 Morningside of Springfield (2) Tennessee AL 54 407 3,719 1,708 11/19/2004 1984 20 Huntington Place Wisconsin AL 127 790 17,591 11,098 7/15/2010 1999 Total 2,099 $ 15,243 $ 243,841 $ 148,911 _______________________________________ (1) AL is primarily an assisted living community and IL is primarily an independent living community. (2) Encumbered property under FVE's $65,000 revolving credit facility. (3) Encumbered property under FVE's $7,076 mortgage note. (4) Excludes funds received under the Provider Relief Fund of the CARES Act recognized as other operating income.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever Five Star Senior Living Inc. uses words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan', 'estimate', 'will', 'may' and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, FVE is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon FVE's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by FVE's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond FVE's control. For example:

•Ms. Potter states that the Strategic Plan is designed to improve FVE's senior living operations, to focus on areas of FVE's operational strengths and to diversify FVE's revenue targets. This press release also includes statements regarding the steps expected to be taken in connection with the Strategic plan and the anticipated timing, costs, savings and benefits related to such steps, as well as FVE's expectations for the operation and performance of the business following implementation of the Strategic Plan. FVE may not be able to implement each of its strategic initiatives in a timely manner or at all, the costs of such initiatives may be more than it expects, it may not realize the benefits it anticipates from the Strategic Plan, and it may not be able to achieve its objectives following implementation of such Strategic Plan, including partially offsetting the revenue loss from the communities it intends to transition with expense reductions to right-size operations, on the anticipated timeline or at all.

•This press release states that FVE intends to amend its management arrangements with DHC to transition certain senior living communities that FVE currently manages for DHC to new operators. Although FVE's Board of Directors and DHC's Board of Trustees, including the Independent Directors and Independent Trustees, have agreed in principal to the terms of the changes to the management arrangements described in this press release, definitive documentation related to these changes has not been entered into; therefore, the timing and terms thereof may be delayed or may change.

•Ms. Potter states that FVE is encouraged by positive momentum with move-ins and occupancy trends in March and April. However, these trends may not continue and occupancy could decline due to a variety of factors, including if FVE is again required, or determines, to place holds on admission of new residents at certain of its communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

•Ms. Potter's statement that FVE's financial position remains strong with $109.5 million of unrestricted cash with no borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility may imply that FVE will continue to have adequate liquidity. However, FVE's business remains subject to various risks, some of which are beyond FVE's control, including the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. In addition, FVE's ability to borrow under its revolving credit facility is subject to it satisfying certain conditions and limited to the amount of qualified collateral; the maximum borrowing capacity was $14.9 million as of March 31, 2021 and may be lower in amount or not available in the future.

The information contained in FVE's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under 'Risk Factors' in FVE's periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause FVE's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by FVE's forward-looking statements. FVE's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, FVE does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Olivia Snyder, Manager, Investor Relations (617) 796-8245

Attachments Original document

Permalink

