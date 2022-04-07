CORRECTING and REPLACING Five9 Recognized as a Certified Transparent Company™

Five9 meets the highest levels of organizational transparency and is ranked among the top 100 most transparent companies in the world following a thorough, independent analysis by Transparency Global.

FIVE9 RECOGNIZED AS A CERTIFIED TRANSPARENT COMPANY™

Five9 meets the highest levels of organizational transparency and is ranked among the top 100 most transparent companies in the world following a thorough, independent analysis by Transparency Global.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Certified Transparent Company™ by Transparency Global. Transparency Global provides certification programs, research, and indexes to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency – a continuum of corporate trust, alignment, simplicity, honesty, openness, and clarity.

After a thorough, independent analysis, Transparency Global awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, as measured by six Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Transparency Standards®, Terms, Total Accountability, Transparent Cost™, Truth, and Trust. The KPIs are derived from publicly available information, including corporate reputation rankings, terms and conditions agreements, and organizational guidelines and values. This helps ensure the objectivity of the data collected.

“Certified Transparent Companies like Five9 meet the highest standards of trust and accountability,” said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Global. “These organizations have superior cultures and greater innovation, and they create impact that results in higher level growth and industry transformation. We are proud to recognize Five9 for embracing transparency and demonstrating its dedication to reliability, security and customer success.”

Transparency Global also named Five9 to its most recent Transparency 100 Index™, which quantifies the level of transparency in every single publicly traded company globally and identifies the top 100.

With thousands of successful customer implementations, including migrations from premises environments to the cloud and net new cloud deployments, Five9 has built a reputation for providing superior professional services and customer service in the cloud contact center industry. The company received the highest overall vendor satisfaction score from customers surveyed as part of the DMG Consulting 2021/2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report, earning 33 perfect scores out of a possible 34. Additionally, Five9 Professional Services and Customer Support teams consistently achieve average Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of +85.

“We pride ourselves on making CX work for our customers so they can grow their businesses, and we believe trust is the foundation for every successful relationship,” said Andy Dignan, Executive Vice President of Service Delivery & AI Solutions, Five9. “We are honored to be recognized by Transparency® for this commitment, and for our mission to be the most transparent, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud contact center solution in the industry.”

To read more about Five9 transparency standards and certification, visit our Five9 Trust site.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world’s adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, financial indexes, rankings, research, education, and surveys. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 60,000 globally traded public companies creating the world’s largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

For more information, please visit transparency.global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005330/en/