New Tools Streamline Contact Center Workflows and Improve Agent and Customer Experiences

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the leading CX intelligent platform,today announcedenhancements to its integration with Zendesk Talk Partner Edition (TPE) that support the latest Zendesk Voice Comment and Standard Call Object features. Together, the companies are streamlining agent workspaces and enhancing contact center capabilities and controls to ensure every customer interaction is personalized and seamless.

New key features are built on the latest Zendesk release, with Voice Comment and Standard Call Object arming agents with contextual data needed to identify customer needs and deliver resolution with speed and relevance. Five9’s comprehensive customer ticket data, like caller identity and intent, is gathered from Five9’s IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) and presents them via Five9’s Agent Assist to live agents using the Zendesk Voice Comment feature.

“By integrating with Zendesk’s latest technology, we’re providing support agents and customers with more enhanced, seamless experiences,” said Scott Black, RVP, Business Development at Five9. “The complementary solutions allow enterprises to reimagine what the customer service experience looks like by equipping agents with tools that swiftly identify customer needs and deliver timely resolutions.”

The new Five9 enhancements provide key benefits to agents and customers that include:

Crisp and customizable ticketing user interface for stronger workspace management Collapsible ticket view that presents Five9 call data into organized ticket sections and organizable based on priority

Improved agent guidance for better customer experiences Parent-child ticket aggregation will now simplify ticket handling by consolidating related tickets into a single view to deliver the necessary context live agents need to provide more cohesive and efficient customer service while also enhancing customer personalization and satisfaction.

Increased automation to streamline workflows Automatic call logging for missed or abandoned calls, no longer requiring agents to manually create tickets.

AI-Ready Framework for sharing real-time customer data insights with live agents The Zendesk-Five9 integration will make it easier to activate existing Five9 AI for real-time guidance, transcriptions, and summaries



“Our partnership with Five9 remains pivotal in our mission to develop customer support solutions that focus on improving contact center efficiencies and deliver superior experiences to their customers. With improvements to agent guidance and automated workflows, live agents are better equipped to effectively decipher and perform the task at hand," said Tim Marsden, Senior Director, Technology Alliances at Zendesk. “Our long-standing partnership with Five9 is making it easy for businesses to tap into powerful solutions from both companies. Together, we’re making it possible to predict and meet customer needs, no matter how rapidly they change.”

“Thanks to the seamless integration between Five9 and Zendesk, we've elevated our service and support, which helps us create long-lasting customers relationships for our brand," said Michael Locurcio, Director CS Systems at Barnes & Noble. "We strive to ensure that our customers experience the same level of joy when engaging with us as they do when indulging in the books. By consistently delivering exceptional service, we keep our customers smiling and ensure that our brand delivers positive experiences throughout their buyer journey, regardless of their stage."

Five9 was recently awarded Partner of the Year from Zendesk and is a sponsor of Zendesk Relate, the company’s annual flagship event, taking place in Las Vegas on April 16-18, 2024. To view a demo of the new Zendesk-Five9 integrations, visit Five9 in the expo hall at the event

For additional information about Five9 visit here.

About Five9:

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

