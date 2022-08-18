Log in
    FIVN   US3383071012

FIVE9, INC.

(FIVN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-18 pm EDT
112.36 USD   +0.66%
04:08pFive9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
BU
08/16INSIDER SELL : Five9
MT
08/15Deutsche Bank Initiates Five9 at Hold With $120 Price Target
MT
Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

08/18/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center software, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 1st at 10:15 AM Pacific Time
  • Evercore ISI Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, Dare to Reimagine podcast.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 782 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -82,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 825 M 7 825 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 138
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart FIVE9, INC.
Five9, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIVE9, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 111,62 $
Average target price 137,44 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rowan M. Trollope Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Burkland President & Chief Revenue Officer
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Burkland Chairman
David Pickering Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE9, INC.-18.72%7 825
ADOBE INC.-22.79%204 900
AUTODESK, INC.-18.84%49 582
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.76%46 008
WORKDAY INC.-35.61%44 676
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.43%37 027