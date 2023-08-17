The awards celebrate organizations that are delivering real customer and employee experience results through the evolution of cloud, AI, analytics, empathetic service and the Five9 partner ecosystem.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), the Intelligent CX Platform provider, today announced the winners of its third annual Reimagine CX (Customer Experience) Awards. These awards recognize organizations that are using Five9 solutions to improve business outcomes and deliver a more personalized, joyful customer, agent, partner and employee experience.

Five9 customers were nominated across six categories, and each nominee was considered for the Best Overall Award. Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research; and Evan Kirstel, B2B TechFluencer served as independent industry judges for the awards. The winners were announced during the opening keynote at Five9 CX Summit, taking place through August 17 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. They are:

Webjet Limited - WebBeds & Webjet OTA, Increase Business Agility with Cloud Award: This customer embarked on the search for a new solution across their group due to significant challenges with its on-premises provider. Their existing solutions were extremely complex to manage, as the company was experiencing significant growth—expanding in over 30 sites in 27 countries. One of their major pain points was the lack of flexibility in customizing their IVR system. This was hindering their ability to deliver a personalized experience to customers. They were operating a 24/7/365 contact center, servicing more than 30 languages, and 3000+ back-office users. With the Five9 platform, in a 3-month period, they reduced their abandon rate from 17% to 7% and increased their SLAs from 55% to 83%. WebBeds & Webjet OTA can now analyze their calls in greater detail, allowing them to see call patterns and view historical data to spot trends and seasonal patterns.

Central Bank, Scale with AI & Automation Award: This winner was on a digital transformation journey focused on providing a consistent, joyful, and cohesive self-service experience. Previously, in the IVR, their customers were forced to choose from limited options which often meant choosing one that didn’t really address their specific intent. By deploying an IVA, the customer was able to capture the caller's intent and accurately route the call. Over 32% of the calls were handled through automation enabling efficiency in staffing and increasing customer satisfaction.

CNG Holdings Inc, Ecosystem/Partner Award: CNG showed a clear vision by integrating Verint Quality Management, Workforce Management and Speech Analytics. Their previous WEM solution had poor reporting and was difficult to troubleshoot. With the Verint solution, within a few hours the customer could analyze call data, run speech analytics, experience more accurate keyword spotting, and get less false positives. If there was a spike in call volume, they could run a search to find keywords and ultimately find the root cause. Having agents manually select the disposition can cause issues. Their main concern was ensuring the customers were accurately put on the do-not-call list meeting compliance requirements. Using Verint Speech analytics, CNG improved from 90% false positives to only 5%. Lastly, deploying Desktop analytics enabled trainers to see how agents were navigating through their calls, how long agents were focusing on certain applications to identify areas where they could help improve agent productivity.

Hanna Andersson, Empower Agents and Supervisors to Deliver Results Award: TheHanna Andersson customer care center was burdened with manual processes resulting in backlogs of customer emails, long call queues, and back-office follow-up work. They were unable to deliver first call resolution due to lack of cross training and inability to identify single source of knowledge failure points. A discovery workshop uncovered a large gap in knowledge transfer due to team leader attrition, along with key metrics and dashboards that were not properly configured. Agent Desktop Plus, Performance Dashboard and Five9 Workforce Management needed to be reconfigured and most agents needed to be retrained. The management team went through three weeks of WFM training and wrote an internal user guide to customize the program.

The team continues to meet their KPIs and SLAs by leveraging the dashboards, scheduling and adherence tools. The contact center handles approximately 280,000 customer interactions a year and improved their service level from 42% to 76% in 2022. They also went from an 8% abandonment rate to less than 3% in the same period. Previously, the average email speed-to-open was 2 weeks and now, it’s an average of 3 hours. Call Queue time was over 3 hours during 2021 peak and prior years, and now they don’t have a need to leverage queue call back at all.

By taking the time to retrain and recalibrate, this customer improved its customer service experience and has taken it to the next level. So much so, that they ranked #2 in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service in America in the children’s category in 2023.

PING, CX Promise Award: PING handling 30K+ monthly interactions, selected Five9 for scalable voice, email, and chat support for their in-office and remote agents. By implementing Five9 Analytics, PING gained insights into customer experiences, enhancing their IVR design and call routing. This approach reduced abandoned calls and provided a deeper understanding of call volumes for optimized staffing. Additionally, Five9 Analytics improved PING's email campaigns, offering data on email volume, queue duration, and agent responsiveness. This holistic partnership led to streamlined customer interactions, efficient support systems, and impactful communication strategies, ultimately boosting customer satisfaction and operational effectiveness.

Alaska Airlines, Reimagine CX Award: The mission statement of Alaska Airlines is, “Creating an airline people love.” The genuine care Alaska Airlines provides for their guests, employees and one another is what sets them apart from others in the travel industry. Infusing care is the focus for every step of the guest’s journey.

They were looking for a partner who understood their needs and could see their vision. Alaska Airlines migrated from using an on-prem solution, to the Five9 intelligent CX platform in October 2021 and the transition was seamless to their guests. And, using Five9, 99% of the staff can work remotely.

When Alaska Airlines asked how they could support hearing-impaired agents, Five9 suggested using Agent Assist Artificial Intelligence to provide agents the ability to read what the guest is saying, in addition to hearing the audio. Hearing-impaired agents are now able confidently engage with guests—knowing that Agent Assist is there helping them in the background.

Working with Five9, Alaska Airlines developed some complex routing strategies that allowed them to remove the need to manually shift agents from one channel or skill to another to address shifts with incoming call volume. These efficiencies resulted in an improved overall guest experience by lowering wait times. Alaska Airlines estimates they have been able to realize annual notable savings by moving from on-premises to the Five9 Intelligent CX platform.

