Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, invites you to come see us at CCW Berlin to learn more about solutions that help provide a better CX in customer interactions, see live product demos, and speak with our experts.

The theme of this year’s event, which is the 25th CCW in Berlin, is “Unite Human and Artificial Power”.

Join us from 27th February until 29th February at the Estrel Berlin.

Get your free exhibition pass and set your appointment today.

Five9 will exhibit in hall 3 and will bring this theme to life. Join us at the show and learn more about how AI and automation can deliver intuitive and efficient self-service and empower contact center agents to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn how migrating contact centers to the cloud can accelerate customer service efficiency gains. Five9 will show modern AI and automation solutions in live demos at booth C12.

Where: ECC Berlin

Sonnenallee 225 | 12057 Berlin

www.estrel.com

About Five9:

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206915938/en/