CMO Niki Hall to Discuss Empowering Women in the Workplace during CCWomen Summit VP of Market Intelligence and Former Gartner Analyst Steve Blood to Share Insights on the Impact of AI and Data

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the leading Intelligent CX platform, today announced its sponsorship of Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry. At the event, Five9’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Niki Hall, and Vice President of Marketing Intelligence and Evangelism, Steve Blood, will speak to industry leaders, innovators, and professionals on key topics in the workplace, including the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer experience.

As a sponsor, Five9 will have a prominent presence at the event, showcasing its innovative solutions and expertise in CX with partner and product demos, including GenAI Studio, an industry-first solution for the contact center that will enable organizations to create, deploy, and test Generative AI prompts based on business-specific, contextual data. Five9 leaders will also be speaking throughout the event, including the following sessions:

Tuesday, June 4

CCWomen Summit panel : Stronger Together: Empowering Women's Impact in the Workplace and Community - 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, June 5

Main Stage Keynote panel : The AI and Contextual Data Revolution: Strategies Redefining a New Era of CX - 8:20 AM to 8:50 AM

: 8:20 AM to 8:50 AM ‘In The Queue’ panel: How to Make Smarter CX Tech Decisions - 2:45 PM -3:30 PM

“Five9 has been a pioneer in delivering AI solutions for the contact center with the launch of practical AI capabilities as early as 2018. This year marks a point of formative evolution for customer experience as we see AI become a bigger strategic initiative for companies,” said Niki Hall, CMO at Five9. “Today, we’re leading a new generation of cloud-based, intelligent CX that merges the best of human-powered support with AI-powered insights. I look forward to sharing what’s next for Five9 at CCW as we continue to empower our customers to deliver connected and personalized customer experiences that drive business outcomes.”

Additional opportunities to learn about and engage with Five9 are available at the Five9 booth at CCW Pavilion One, including:

15-minutes with Steve Blood: One-on-one time with 30+ year CX industry luminary and former Gartner analyst, Steve Blood. Schedule your time with him here .

One-on-one time with 30+ year CX industry luminary and former Gartner analyst, Steve Blood. Schedule your time with him . Personalized demos: Meet with a Five9 CX Expert and receive a personalized demo and get answers to how the company’s Intelligent CX platform can address your business-specific needs. Book your demo here .

Meet with a Five9 CX Expert and receive a personalized demo and get answers to how the company’s Intelligent CX platform can address your business-specific needs. Book your demo . Meet Five9 Leaders and Experts: Sit down with Five9 leaders and learn more about how AI-power solutions can drive your business outcomes. Request a meeting here .

"We're excited to have Five9 onboard as a sponsor for CCW Las Vegas 2024. Their focus on enhancing customer experiences aligns with our mission to shape the future of customer contact. With their support, we look forward to further enriching connections among industry leaders and driving the evolution of customer contact strategies and technologies at this year’s event." said Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.

To learn more about Five9 news and events at CCW, visit https://events.five9.com/five9atccwlasvegas2024.

For more information on CCW Las Vegas or to register, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/

