MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five9, Inc.    FIVN

FIVE9, INC.

(FIVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five9 : ON24 Adds Seasoned Financial Leader Barry Zwarenstein to its Board of Directors

09/02/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON24, the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences, today announced that financial leader Barry Zwarenstein joined the company's Board of Directors.  He will also serve as chair of the Board's audit committee.

Zwarenstein is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the cloud contact center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) where he's led the company's financial strategy for the past eight years, including its IPO in 2014. Zwarenstein brings thirty-five years of financial leadership experience and a proven track record of success to the ON24 board.

"Our mission at ON24 is to help businesses drive a resilient revenue strategy. And, achieving that goal really begins with strengthening our own foundation for growth," says Sharat Sharan, President, Founder & CEO, ON24. "Barry's proven expertise and unique industry savvy will be invaluable guidance for us to call on as we build for the future. We are thrilled to have an executive as accomplished as Barry join our Board and help propel our growth."

Previously, Zwarenstein held financial leadership roles at a range of companies including  VeriFone, SMART Modular Technologies, Acuson and Logitech. At Five9, VeriFone and Logitech he successfully brought the companies to IPO while at SMART and Acuson he helped take the companies private. Zwarenstein is also currently on the Board at JFrog and Aria Systems, and previously served as Board member, Audit Committee Chair and Investment Committee member at Dealertrack.

"Throughout my career, I've worked with a number of disruptive technology companies and I'm honored to have the opportunity once again as a member of the ON24 Board," says Zwarenstein. "ON24 provides a mission-critical solution for businesses to drive the engagement and actionable data they need to succeed in today's digital-first world. ON24's ability to deliver ROI for its customers makes ON24 the category-defining technology for revenue marketing and what I know will fuel its growth moving forward."

Zwarenstein holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and an MBA from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com

(PRNewsfoto/ON24)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on24-adds-seasoned-financial-leader-barry-zwarenstein-to-its-board-of-directors-301122977.html

SOURCE ON24, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
