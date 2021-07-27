Five9 : Reports Second Quarter Results 07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Revenue Growth of 44% 50% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 44% to a record $143.8 million, compared to $99.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin was 55.2% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 57.5% for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted gross margin was 63.3% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 65.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $(16.5) million, or $(0.25) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(16.1) million, or $(0.25) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $16.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.0 million, or 16.7% of revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 18.3% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.4 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue Composition Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was comprised of 92% recurring and 8% one-time professional services.

Enterprise customers accounted for 84% of LTM total revenue. Business Outlook Given the announcement made on July 18, 2021 regarding Five9’s entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the third quarter or full year 2021. The Company’s previously issued full year financial guidance should no longer be relied upon. Conference Call Details Due to the pending transaction, the Company will not host a conference call in conjunction with this release. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/ for the latest Five9 releases and information. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees and one-time integration costs. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net income (loss): depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, other expense and interest (income), acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees, contingent consideration expense and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP operating income (loss): stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs and contingent consideration expense. We calculate non-GAAP net income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net income (loss): stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees, contingent consideration expense and tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth herein and attached to this release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and the statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Five9 by Zoom. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, including risks and uncertainties related to the announcement of the Zoom transaction, the restrictive covenants contained in the definitive agreement with Zoom, and the impact of the announcement of the Zoom transaction on our business and operations. Other risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (iv) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (vii) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (viii) adverse economic conditions may harm our business; (ix) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have materially affected how we, our clients and business partners are operating, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance remains uncertain; (x) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and our business; (xi) we may acquire other companies or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management’s attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xii) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xiii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (xiv) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xvi) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xvii) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xviii) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xix) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xx) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxi) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; (xxii) closing of the proposed transaction with Zoom on anticipated timing or at all (including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason) and terms (including obtaining the anticipated tax treatment, regulatory approvals, required consents or authorizations); and (xxiii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements. About Five9 Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than seven billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com. FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,199 $ 220,372 Marketable investments 390,986 383,171 Accounts receivable, net 53,811 48,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,110 16,149 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 26,791 20,695 Total current assets 668,897 689,118 Property and equipment, net 63,107 51,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,966 9,010 Intangible assets, net 45,790 51,684 Goodwill 165,420 165,420 Marketable investments 72,758 42,127 Other assets 3,089 3,236 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net — less current portion 69,689 51,934 Total assets $ 1,135,716 $ 1,063,742 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,632 $ 17,145 Accrued and other current liabilities 74,024 44,450 Operating lease liabilities 7,758 3,912 Accrued federal fees 5,138 3,745 Sales tax liabilities 1,588 1,714 Finance lease liabilities 36 612 Deferred revenue 33,237 31,983 Total current liabilities 139,413 103,561 Convertible senior notes 773,588 643,316 Sales tax liabilities — less current portion 867 857 Operating lease liabilities — less current portion 46,029 5,379 Other long-term liabilities 13,113 31,465 Total liabilities 973,010 784,578 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 68 67 Additional paid-in capital 366,637 476,941 Accumulated other comprehensive income 299 335 Accumulated deficit (204,298 ) (198,179 ) Total stockholders’ equity 162,706 279,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,135,716 $ 1,063,742 FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 143,782 $ 99,792 $ 281,664 $ 194,880 Cost of revenue 64,395 42,453 124,198 82,490 Gross profit 79,387 57,339 157,466 112,390 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,648 17,208 46,769 32,397 Sales and marketing 46,024 32,231 90,823 62,391 General and administrative 22,909 16,129 45,154 30,787 Total operating expenses 93,581 65,568 182,746 125,575 Loss from operations (14,194 ) (8,229 ) (25,280 ) (13,185 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense (2,118 ) (5,734 ) (4,056 ) (9,218 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (5,794 ) — (5,794 ) Other (expense) and interest income (353 ) 829 (178 ) 1,901 Total other (expense) income, net (2,471 ) (10,699 ) (4,234 ) (13,111 ) Loss before income taxes (16,665 ) (18,928 ) (29,514 ) (26,296 ) Benefit from income taxes (135 ) (2,876 ) (652 ) (2,807 ) Net loss $ (16,530 ) $ (16,052 ) $ (28,862 ) $ (23,489 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.38 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 67,292 63,282 67,008 62,494 FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,862 ) $ (23,489 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,414 11,213 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,473 2,786 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 11,468 7,305 Amortization of premium on marketable investments 3,521 630 Provision for doubtful accounts 337 353 Stock-based compensation 45,809 30,585 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 5,794 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes (1) 1,959 8,571 Change in fair of value of contingent consideration 5,200 — Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition — (2,910 ) Other 226 82 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,526 ) (2,119 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,962 ) (7,065 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (35,319 ) (19,153 ) Other assets 147 (1,604 ) Accounts payable 1,725 2,553 Accrued and other current liabilities 23,343 9,561 Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 1,277 (945 ) Deferred revenue (2,118 ) 3,292 Other liabilities (14,955 ) (281 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,157 25,159 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (325,628 ) (460,899 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 283,605 167,850 Purchases of property and equipment (19,477 ) (14,891 ) Cash paid to acquire Virtual Observer — (28,313 ) Cash paid to acquire substantially all of the assets of Whendu — (100 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61,500 ) (336,353 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 728,812 Payments for capped call transactions — (90,448 ) Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs (17,622 ) (181,462 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,439 6,080 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 8,128 5,666 Payment of holdback related to the Virtual Observer acquisition (3,200 ) — Payments of finance leases (575 ) (2,195 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,830 ) 466,453 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (45,173 ) 155,259 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 220,372 77,976 End of period $ 175,199 $ 233,235 (1) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company early adopted ASU 2020-06 which resulted in the elimination of amortization of discount on the convertible senior notes from January 1, 2021. FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 79,387 $ 57,339 $ 157,466 $ 112,390 GAAP gross margin 55.2 % 57.5 % 55.9 % 57.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 4,878 3,382 9,018 6,232 Intangibles amortization 2,947 1,738 5,894 2,828 Stock-based compensation 3,781 2,499 6,886 4,488 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — 618 — 618 One-time integration costs 2 — 32 — Adjusted gross profit $ 90,995 $ 65,576 $ 179,296 $ 126,556 Adjusted gross margin 63.3 % 65.7 % 63.7 % 64.9 % FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (16,530 ) $ (16,052 ) $ (28,862 ) $ (23,489 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 9,651 6,243 18,414 11,213 Stock-based compensation 24,901 16,791 45,809 30,585 Interest expense 2,118 5,734 4,056 9,218 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 5,794 — 5,794 Other expense and interest (income) 353 (829 ) 178 (1,901 ) Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 973 1,637 2,067 1,966 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — 1,817 — 1,817 Contingent consideration expense 2,700 — 5,200 — Benefit from income taxes (135 ) (2,876 ) (652 ) (2,807 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,031 $ 18,259 $ 46,210 $ 32,396 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 16.7 % 18.3 % 16.4 % 16.6 % FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Loss from operations $ (14,194 ) $ (8,229 ) $ (25,280 ) $ (13,185 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 24,901 16,791 45,809 30,585 Intangibles amortization 2,947 1,738 5,894 2,828 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 973 1,637 2,067 1,966 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — 1,817 — 1,817 Contingent consideration expense 2,700 — 5,200 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,327 $ 13,754 $ 33,690 $ 24,011 FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (16,530 ) $ (16,052 ) $ (28,862 ) $ (23,489 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 24,901 16,791 45,809 30,585 Intangibles amortization 2,947 1,738 5,894 2,828 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes (1) 985 5,251 1,959 8,571 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 5,794 — 5,794 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 973 1,637 2,067 1,966 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — 1,817 — 1,817 Contingent consideration expense 2,700 — 5,200 — Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition — (2,910 ) — (2,910 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,976 $ 14,066 $ 32,067 $ 25,162 GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.38 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.38 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 67,292 63,282 67,008 62,494 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 67,292 63,282 67,008 62,494 Diluted 70,774 67,171 70,640 65,960 (1) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company early adopted ASU 2020-06 which resulted in the elimination of amortization of discount on the convertible senior notes from January 1, 2021. FIVE9, INC. SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 3,781 $ 4,878 $ 2,947 $ 2,499 $ 3,382 $ 1,738 Research and development 6,152 729 — 3,684 497 — Sales and marketing 8,208 1 — 5,265 2 — General and administrative 6,760 1,096 — 5,343 624 — Total $ 24,901 $ 6,704 $ 2,947 $ 16,791 $ 4,505 $ 1,738 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 6,886 $ 9,018 $ 5,894 $ 4,488 $ 6,232 $ 2,828 Research and development 10,915 1,325 — 6,491 963 — Sales and marketing 14,979 2 — 9,371 3 — General and administrative 13,029 2,175 — 10,235 1,187 — Total $ 45,809 $ 12,520 $ 5,894 $ 30,585 $ 8,385 $ 2,828 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005988/en/

