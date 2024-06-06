Five9 Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) recognized for empowering businesses to optimize agent performance, drive efficiencies, and deliver superior customer experiences

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced its Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) solution has been awarded “Workforce Innovation of the Year” at the 2024 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards in Las Vegas, NV. The Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact industry.

Five9 Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) outranked 7 vendor finalists with its ability to easily integrate comprehensive workforce management and quality management data with the most popular CRM systems (including Oracle Service Cloud, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk), into a single platform. Its advanced analytics capabilities provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions to streamline operations, optimize agent performance, and accelerate overall customer satisfaction by delivering exceptional experiences consistently.

“Today's consumers expect personalized experiences across all touchpoints. To meet evolving needs, businesses must future-proof their CX strategy by leveraging real-time technology to optimize operations, enhance workforce engagement, and ultimately elevate the overall customer experience,” said Niki Hall, CMO, Five9. “This recognition validates Five9’s commitment to advance CX and drive meaningful innovation for our customers.”

Also coinciding with Customer Contact Week (CCW) this week, Five9 announced the next step in its collaboration with Salesforce, focused on delivering joint AI-powered solutions to improve customer experiences (CX) in the contact center. The latest release of Five9 for Service Cloud Voice with Partner Telephony combines Salesforce Einstein with Five9’s suite of AI solutions to empower agents to better service customer requests, improve contact center management’s understanding of the overall health of operations, and provide customer resolutions that exceed expectations. Learn more here.

Please visit our website to learn more about Five9 Workforce Engagement Management (WEM).

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606182753/en/