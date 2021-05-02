Five9 : Launches CX Maturity Model to Guide Enterprises through the Next Era of Digital Transformation in the Contact Center

Drawing on two decades of market leadership and input from industry experts, Five9 has developed a framework to help businesses reimagine CX and realize results in a fast-moving technology landscape.

San Ramon, Calif. - May 3, 2021 - Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the launch of the Five9 Customer Experience (CX) Maturity Model, a framework to help enterprises chart a path to digital customer experience maturity. Developed with input from leading contact center analysts, and experience from several thousand customer deployments, the model allows organizations to assess their current maturity level, map out transformation goals and embrace incremental levels of sophistication to reimagine CX and realize results in a rapidly changing marketplace.

'Improving customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation initiatives, which have been greatly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, who advised Five9 during the development of the CX Maturity Model. 'However, many businesses that invest in digital CX transformation face challenges in translating their best intentions into actions. It has become increasingly important for CX vendors to provide prescriptive tools that will help enterprises understand industry best practices, as well as where to begin their digital transformation journeys and how to make meaningful progress.'

The Five9 CX Maturity Model defines three stages of CX maturity: Emerging, Evolving and Leading. For each maturity stage, the model explores the current state of customer experience using four main criteria: workforce; self-service customer engagement; contact center Intelligence; and contact center administration and infrastructure.

The Five9 CX Maturity Model and Assessment helps organizations understand what separates an Emerging CX strategy from that of a Leading strategy, and provides step-by-step guides to moving CX strategy and processes from Emerging to Evolving to Leading. Organizations can take a free online self-assessment to learn where they stand in the Five9 CX Maturity Model and get specific recommendations on where to focus to achieve greater maturity.

The CX Maturity Model capitalizes on Five9's partnership with Blackchairand their CX Clarity Platform. This partnership delivers unique insight into enterprise CX and generates decision-grade data to drive the Maturity Model transformation planning.

Blackchair,is recognized as an industry leader in CX automation and optimization. Five9 and Blackchairhave built their joint success with enterprise customers who require pre-migration Clarity on what is relevant and irrelevant in their current CX operation. The output of a Clarity Analytics engagement will enable an enterprise to extract valuable operation CX IP to eliminate ineffective processes and configuration elements critical to the transformation planning process. Once the CX transformation plan is complete, Blackchairtranslates the relevant legacy CX configuration and automatically delivers the data into the Five9 platform. This process accelerates project delivery timelines, protects budget and allows for maximum CX optimization.

'The growing rate of CCaaSinnovation, alongside the need to quickly respond to new ways of working and new consumer needs and preferences driven by COVID-19, present a compelling business case for enterprises to rethink the way they plan and execute CX transformation,' said Jason Owen, CEO of Blackchair. 'Our experience shows that there is a significant opportunity to improve planning and accelerate transformation by contrasting how an organization performs each day to meet CX demand against their vision for CX, and focusing change efforts on the most relevant areas of the operation.'

Genefa Murphy, Five9 CMO, adds, 'It is essential for customers to understand the different drivers of CX maturity, where they are today and where they want to go.The Five9 CX Maturity Model will be a valuable resource for businesses as they look to transform CX from a cost center to a value driver that delights customers. Drawing on 20 years of experience helping businesses of all sizes across many different industries improve customer care, we are committed to being a trusted partner for enterprises that want to continue their CX evolution.'

