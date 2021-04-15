Five9 : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021 following the close of market on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding live Zoom Video Webinar and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2021 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

