FIVE9, INC.

(FIVN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
76.97 USD   -5.50%
Five9 to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

10/10/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center software, today provided details for its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2022 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, Dare to Reimagine podcast.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 782 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -56,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 396 M 5 396 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 138
Free-Float 98,6%
