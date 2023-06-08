Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Five9, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIVN   US3383071012

FIVE9, INC.

(FIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38:08 2023-06-08 am EDT
71.32 USD   -0.31%
09:09aGenefa Murphy Named to First-Ever Elite 18 Customer-Led CMOs List for 2023
BU
06:59aDA Davidson Initiates Five9 at Neutral With $75 Price Target
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Five9
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genefa Murphy Named to First-Ever Elite 18 Customer-Led CMOs List for 2023

06/08/2023 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Elite 18 recognizes and celebrates the leaders who push a customer-first agenda above all else

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, announced today that Five9 CMO Genefa Murphy was named to the Elite 18 customer-led CMOs list for 2023 powered by Influitive. ​​The Elite 18 awards highlight and recognize leaders who push a customer-first agenda above all else and are doubling down on customer programs that drive engagement and adoption by celebrating their customers’ successful journeys to drive growth.

The Elite 18 customer-led CMOs list is comprised of executives who place budget, headcount, and technology behind their customer-led programs, prioritize their customer-first strategies, and openly share how they are succeeding by putting their customers’ journeys at the center of their marketing efforts with their peers and the market at large.

Murphy is recognized for consistently exploring new opportunities to bring people and technology together to create engaging customer experiences in efficient and effective ways. Since joining Five9 as CMO, she has evolved and matured the Five9 customer and partner advisory board programs and led the development of many successful campaigns designed to educate, engage and energize customers and prospects.

For example, Murphy and her team launched the Five9 CX Maturity Model and Assessment, a framework to help enterprises understand where to begin their digital transformation journeys and how to make meaningful progress. Developed with input from leading contact center analysts, the model allows organizations to assess their current CX maturity level, map out transformation goals and embrace incremental levels of sophistication to realize tangible business results.

Additional customer-focused campaigns launched by Murphy include Five9’s Collaborative Intelligence campaign, encouraging CX leaders to embrace the idea of humans and machines working together to deliver the customer experience of the future, and The Metric Gap campaign, which guides CX leaders to the right metrics to ensure CX success. She is also a limited partner and coach for Stage 2 Capital Catalyst—an invite-only program that supports early stage B2B software companies in scaling their businesses by combining Venture Capital and Go-To-Market expertise. Through this community, Genefa helps ensure that CX is on the table as a differentiator from the start for companies, versus only having a focus on technology.

“I am honored to be included on Influitive’s list of leaders who prioritize customer engagement, loyalty and advocacy,” Murphy said. “At Five9, we have built a unique and powerful culture with a relentless focus on being customer first. Being customer led requires technology, people and passion to come together to drive success for the collective team. Doing this consistently creates a CX differentiator.”

The Elite 18 CMOs list was derived from a broad list of leaders nominated by the public to the judges for evaluation. Winners for the Elite 18 list were determined by the judges from May 16-19, 2023. The top 50 CMOs with the highest vote count progressed to the judging stage and were reviewed by all six judges:

  • Carrie Palin, CMO, Cisco
  • Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor
  • Erica Kuhl, CEO, Kuhl Consulting
  • Jay Nathan, CCO, Higher Logic
  • Laura Heisman, CMO, VMware
  • Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight

Winners were selected based on how each judge weighs the prioritization of their customer-first strategies, applied budget and headcount, and demonstrated tangible success.

You can view the complete list of winners on Influitive’s website.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM and HPE rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FIVE9, INC.
09:09aGenefa Murphy Named to First-Ever Elite 18 Customer-Led CMOs List for 2023
BU
06:59aDA Davidson Initiates Five9 at Neutral With $75 Price Target
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Five9
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Five9
MT
06/07Transcript : Five9, Inc. Presents at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Techn..
CI
06/06Insider Sell: Five9
MT
06/06Five9 Earns Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider Award for Contact Center as a Service Platfo..
BU
06/05Transcript : Five9, Inc. - Special Call
CI
06/01Transcript : Five9, Inc. Presents at Jefferies Software Conference 2023, Jun-..
CI
06/01Five9 Announces Upcoming Participation in Barclays AI Fireside Chat
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIVE9, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 908 M - -
Net income 2023 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -52,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 092 M 5 092 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart FIVE9, INC.
Duration : Period :
Five9, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE9, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 71,55 $
Average target price 83,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Burkland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel P. Burkland President & Chief Revenue Officer
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer
David Pickering Executive Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE9, INC.5.43%5 092
ADOBE INC.24.30%191 883
WORKDAY INC.21.58%52 977
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.28%48 027
AUTODESK, INC.7.65%42 993
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.06%34 427
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer