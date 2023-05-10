Advanced search
FIVE9, INC.

(FIVN)
05/10/2023
55.59 USD   +1.26%
WTG and Five9 Announce New Strategic Partnership to Drive Digitization and Customer Experience
Five9 : WTG and Five9 Announce New Strategic Partnership to Drive Digitization and Customer Experience
Five9 Announces Inaugural CX Bracket Challenge Results
WTG and Five9 Announce New Strategic Partnership to Drive Digitization and Customer Experience

05/10/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
The partnership is helping enterprises move to the cloud and bring fluid experiences to the customers.

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, and long-established WTG, a global technology solutions provider, today announced their strategic partnership at the CX Summit EMEA in Porto.

Both partners bring many years of expertise in different areas, that complement each other perfectly. Together, the partners will enhance their customers' cloud, digitization and customer experience projects. By combining Five9's cloud-based contact center and AI solutions with WTG's technology expertise and consulting and integration services, customers will benefit from a broad portfolio of innovative solutions and services. The joint expertise of both partners helps their customers to optimize individual business processes and increase their efficiency.

Communication and customer experience are increasingly becoming a key factor for the success of a company. Once customers have had a bad experience, they often decide against doing business with the company in the future. This is where the two partners come into play: WTG, as a full-service provider, brings more than 100 years of experience in IT and communications, security systems, control center technology, as well as software development to the partnership. Five9 is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its intelligent CX Platform offers a comprehensive suite of applications to improve the customer experience, increase productivity and optimize business processes.

A strong network

In the rapidly changing IT and communications industry, a logical development is emerging. Businesses that have the needs of their customers in mind do not develop all applications and services internally but use synergies for joint projects. Strong partner networks are therefore becoming increasingly important.

In Europe, Five9 embraces this approach and has established a strong partner ecosystem. WTG brings a great deal of experience as a digitization expert. All customers benefit from this.

"We are very pleased to be working with WTG and offering the benefits of our solutions together. From our first contact with WTG, we recognized the care with which WTG approaches the selection process of new partners. Our collaboration helps customers to effectively drive their digitalization and optimize their customer experience,” comments Roland Lunck, Senior Director Channels DACH at Five9.

High Goals Set

The collaboration has already started, and the companies are planning many joint cloud, digitization and customer experience projects before the end of the year.

“WTG is excited about the innovative Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, with its flexibility and performance,” comments Dirk Walla, CEO at WTG. “As experts in analysis, optimization and implementation of customer specific UCC strategies, we are eager to offer companies the best possible support in digitization and process optimization to deliver outstanding customer experiences in joint projects with Five9."

About WTG

More than 100 years of experience and 350 employees nationwide in Germany, in Poland, Switzerland and the USA - that is WTG, one of the leading providers of technological solutions that make companies more successful and secure. As a full-service provider, WTG delivers individual IT and communication solutions, innovative security systems, pioneering control center technology, reliable healthcare concepts and agile software services. As a driver of digitalization, WTG accompanies its customers into the technological future.

For more information: www.wtg.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Xing | Facebook | Instagram

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Stay in touch with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, Dare to Reimagine podcast.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 908 M - -
Net income 2023 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2023 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -40,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 908 M 3 908 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends FIVE9, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 54,90 $
Average target price 83,20 $
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Burkland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel P. Burkland President & Chief Revenue Officer
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer
David Pickering Executive Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Rosenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVE9, INC.-19.10%3 908
ADOBE INC.1.82%157 174
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.89%48 771
WORKDAY INC.6.63%46 216
AUTODESK, INC.3.14%41 274
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.64%34 391
