WTG and Five9 Announce New Strategic Partnership to Drive Digitization and Customer Experience

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, and long-established WTG, a global technology solutions provider, today announced their strategic partnership at the CX Summit EMEA in Porto.

Both partners bring many years of expertise in different areas, that complement each other perfectly. Together, the partners will enhance their customers' cloud, digitization and customer experience projects. By combining Five9's cloud-based contact center and AI solutions with WTG's technology expertise and consulting and integration services, customers will benefit from a broad portfolio of innovative solutions and services. The joint expertise of both partners helps their customers to optimize individual business processes and increase their efficiency.

Communication and customer experience are increasingly becoming a key factor for the success of a company. Once customers have had a bad experience, they often decide against doing business with the company in the future. This is where the two partners come into play: WTG, as a full-service provider, brings more than 100 years of experience in IT and communications, security systems, control center technology, as well as software development to the partnership. Five9 is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its intelligent CX Platform offers a comprehensive suite of applications to improve the customer experience, increase productivity and optimize business processes.

A strong network

In the rapidly changing IT and communications industry, a logical development is emerging. Businesses that have the needs of their customers in mind do not develop all applications and services internally but use synergies for joint projects. Strong partner networks are therefore becoming increasingly important.

In Europe, Five9 embraces this approach and has established a strong partner ecosystem. WTG brings a great deal of experience as a digitization expert. All customers benefit from this.

"We are very pleased to be working with WTG and offering the benefits of our solutions together. From our first contact with WTG, we recognized the care with which WTG approaches the selection process of new partners. Our collaboration helps customers to effectively drive their digitalization and optimize their customer experience,” comments Roland Lunck, Senior Director Channels DACH at Five9.

High Goals Set

The collaboration has already started, and the companies are planning many joint cloud, digitization and customer experience projects before the end of the year.

“WTG is excited about the innovative Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, with its flexibility and performance,” comments Dirk Walla, CEO at WTG. “As experts in analysis, optimization and implementation of customer specific UCC strategies, we are eager to offer companies the best possible support in digitization and process optimization to deliver outstanding customer experiences in joint projects with Five9."

About WTG

More than 100 years of experience and 350 employees nationwide in Germany, in Poland, Switzerland and the USA - that is WTG, one of the leading providers of technological solutions that make companies more successful and secure. As a full-service provider, WTG delivers individual IT and communication solutions, innovative security systems, pioneering control center technology, reliable healthcare concepts and agile software services. As a driver of digitalization, WTG accompanies its customers into the technological future.

For more information: www.wtg.com

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

