  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fiverr International Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVRR   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
33.28 USD   -2.66%
08:04a2023 : Year of the Side Hustle? 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr
BU
01/06Piper Sandler Adjusts Fiverr International Price Target to $45 From $50, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub For Businesses And Entrepreneurs : “The Lift”
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2023: Year of the Side Hustle? 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr

01/19/2023 | 08:04am EST
Nearly 1 in 4 surveyed feel less secure about their income compared to a year ago.

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed new data showing how U.S. workers feel about an uncertain economy and how they plan to reinforce or supplement their income for a recession. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 2,000 U.S. workers in partnership with Censuswide. 66% said they’re already on, or plan to join, a freelancing platform in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005056/en/

73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr. (Photo: Business Wire)

73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Rising costs of living, the need for flexible work-life balance, the option to work remotely – the list goes on and on as to why Americans are choosing to freelance,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer for Fiverr. “We’re seeing an increase of talent registering on Fiverr in the last few months. It would be beneficial for hiring managers to look to this growing population who wish to be their own boss, and integrate their talents in copywriting, programming, AI, graphic design, translation - and more - into their full time workforces. Fiverr serves to connect companies with these freelancers in the simplest way possible.”

Several key themes that emerged from the data include:

The majority of U.S. workers surveyed are feeling less secure, or the same, about their income this year.

  • The majority of respondents (53%) said they feel less secure about their income or the same, compared to a year ago.
  • A third (33%) fear if laid off, it would take more than a month to find a new job with the same income.

Increasing take-home pay is on the minds of U.S. workers surveyed.

  • 73% say they will either start freelancing or continue freelancing.
  • 66% of respondents say they’ll join or continue to work on a freelance platform.
  • 29% of U.S. workers polled plan to ask their boss for a raise in 2023.
  • 34% plan to tap into savings.

Respondents are putting earning, saving, and investing as top resolutions for 2023.

  • 56% plan to earn more money in 2023, compared to 53% in 2022.
  • 41% plan to invest in 2023, compared to 38% in 2022.
  • 38% want to save for a big purchase this year (car, house, vacation), compared to 35% last year.

This survey was conducted in partnership with Censuswide among a sample of 2000 workers in the U.S. (18+). The data was collected between December 20, 2022 - December 23, 2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 338 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 235 M 1 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 87,2%
