2023: Year of the Side Hustle? 73% of U.S. Workers Plan to Freelance This Year, According to New Data from Fiverr

Nearly 1 in 4 surveyed feel less secure about their income compared to a year ago.

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed new data showing how U.S. workers feel about an uncertain economy and how they plan to reinforce or supplement their income for a recession. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 2,000 U.S. workers in partnership with Censuswide. 66% said they’re already on, or plan to join, a freelancing platform in 2023.

“Rising costs of living, the need for flexible work-life balance, the option to work remotely – the list goes on and on as to why Americans are choosing to freelance,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer for Fiverr. “We’re seeing an increase of talent registering on Fiverr in the last few months. It would be beneficial for hiring managers to look to this growing population who wish to be their own boss, and integrate their talents in copywriting, programming, AI, graphic design, translation - and more - into their full time workforces. Fiverr serves to connect companies with these freelancers in the simplest way possible.”

Several key themes that emerged from the data include:

The majority of U.S. workers surveyed are feeling less secure, or the same, about their income this year.

The majority of respondents (53%) said they feel less secure about their income or the same, compared to a year ago.

A third (33%) fear if laid off, it would take more than a month to find a new job with the same income.

Increasing take-home pay is on the minds of U.S. workers surveyed.

73% say they will either start freelancing or continue freelancing.

66% of respondents say they’ll join or continue to work on a freelance platform.

29% of U.S. workers polled plan to ask their boss for a raise in 2023.

34% plan to tap into savings.

Respondents are putting earning, saving, and investing as top resolutions for 2023.

56% plan to earn more money in 2023, compared to 53% in 2022.

41% plan to invest in 2023, compared to 38% in 2022.

38% want to save for a big purchase this year (car, house, vacation), compared to 35% last year.

