Fiverr Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

“Millions of businesses continue to turn to Fiverr to find a freelancer, as they enjoy the unmatched convenience, speed and selection of the on-demand digital services we provide,“ said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “The Fiverr community is active, engaged and growing, and it is our relentless focus to innovate and bring value to our community every day.”

Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s President and CFO, added, “Our solid results in the first quarter demonstrate the resilience of our business and ability to execute amid volatile macro conditions. We are very pleased with the ongoing momentum in Fiverr Business and the exciting upmarket opportunities ahead of us. Our strong balance sheet and disciplined financial strategy provides a solid foundation for us to continue investing for growth and long-term shareholder value.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $86.7 million, an increase of 27% year over year.

Active buyers as of March 31, 2022 grew to 4.2 million, compared to 3.8 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 11% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of March 31, 2022 reached $251, compared to $216 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 17% year over year.

Take rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 29.6%, up from 27.2% for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 240 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 80.4%, a decrease of 270 basis points from 83.1% in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 83.5%, a decrease of 60 basis points from 84.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

in the first quarter of 2022 was 83.5%, a decrease of 60 basis points from 84.1% in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was ($17.0) million, or ($0.46) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($17.8) million, or ($0.49) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income 1 in the first quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or $0.13 basic net income per share and $0.11 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, compared to basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.01), in the first quarter of 2021.

in the first quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or $0.13 basic net income per share and $0.11 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, compared to basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.01), in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the first quarter of 2022 improved to $3.9 million, compared to ($0.7) million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022, an improvement of 550 basis points from (1.0%) in the first quarter of 2021.

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Financial Outlook

Our Q2’22 outlook and updated full year 2022 guidance reflects the recent trends in our marketplace given the increasing uncertainty in the macro environment. Our business trends in Europe have been particularly impacted by these macro headwinds. We are also providing a wider range of guidance than normal for both the top and bottom lines to reflect the wider range of outcomes that could result from the changing macro environment.

Given the large opportunity ahead of us and our strong balance sheet, we do not expect to materially adjust our investment levels for the year. As a result, we expect a delayed pace in 2022 in progressing towards our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%. We remain committed to staying forthcoming and providing investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

Q2 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $86.0 - $87.5 million $345.0 - $365.0 million Year over year growth 14%-16% y/y 16%-23% y/y Adjusted EBITDA $3.0 - $4.0 million $10.0 - $17.0 million

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Fiverr companies include ClearVoice, CreativeLive, Working Not Working, SLT Consulting and Stoke Talent. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,446 $ 71,151 Restricted cash - 2,919 Marketable securities 146,796 118,150 User funds 147,016 127,713 Bank deposits 134,000 134,000 Restricted deposit 1,172 35 Other receivables 14,532 14,250 Total current assets 508,962 468,218 Marketable securities 291,800 317,524 Property and equipment, net 6,569 6,555 Operating lease right of use asset 11,351 11,727 Intangible assets, net 47,131 49,221 Goodwill 77,270 77,270 Other non-current assets 1,130 1,055 Total assets $ 944,213 $ 931,570 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,371 $ 8,699 User accounts 136,346 118,616 Deferred revenue 13,528 12,145 Other account payables and accrued expenses 61,630 44,260 Operating lease liabilities, net 3,393 3,055 Current maturities of long-term loan - 2,269 Total current liabilities 218,268 189,044 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 450,868 372,076 Operating lease liabilities 9,441 10,483 Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 1,410 13,099 Total long-term liabilities 461,719 395,658 Total liabilities $ 679,987 $ 584,702 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 505,710 585,548 Accumulated deficit (233,527 ) (237,585 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (7,957 ) (1,095 ) Total shareholders' equity 264,226 346,868 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 944,213 $ 931,570

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 86,685 $ 68,320 Cost of revenue 16,977 11,546 Gross profit 69,708 56,774 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,774 16,873 Sales and marketing 47,867 42,639 General and administrative 15,252 11,087 Total operating expenses 86,893 70,599 Operating loss (17,185 ) (13,825 ) Financial income (expenses), net 230 (3,974 ) Loss before income taxes (16,955 ) (17,799 ) Income taxes (20 ) (45 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (16,975 ) $ (17,844 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.46 ) $ (0.49 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 36,842,342 36,057,885

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net loss (16,975 ) (17,844 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,110 1,318 Amortization of discount of marketable securities 1,687 1,823 Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 631 4,904 Shared-based compensation 18,003 10,483 Net gain from exchange rate fluctuations (143 ) (91 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (19,303 ) (22,343 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net (329 ) (529 ) Other receivables 242 (708 ) Trade payables (5,419 ) 1,090 Deferred revenue 1,383 2,274 User accounts 17,730 20,293 Account payable, accrued expenses and other 6,524 4,106 Non-current liabilities 569 (241 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,710 4,535 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities (44,847 ) (125,998 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 33,609 39,930 Bank and restricted deposits (1,137 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (8,878 ) Purchase of property and equipment (493 ) (311 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (399 ) (142 ) Other non-current assets (78 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (13,345 ) (95,399 ) Financing Activities Payment of deferred issuance costs related to follow on offering - (376 ) Payment of convertible notes deferred issuance costs - (34 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 711 4,788 Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs (1,574 ) 2,322 Repayment of long-term loan (2,269 ) (134 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,132 ) 6,566 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 143 (377 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,624 ) (84,675 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 74,070 268,030 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 65,446 183,555

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 4,249 3,812 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 251 $ 216

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 69,708 $ 56,774 Add: Share-based compensation and other 707 279 Depreciation and amortization 1,956 437 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 72,371 $ 57,490 Non-GAAP gross margin 83.5 % 84.1 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (16,975 ) $ (17,844 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization $ 3,110 $ 1,318 Share-based compensation 18,003 10,483 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (63 ) 1,320 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 631 4,904 Exchange rate gain, net (93 ) (455 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,613 $ (274 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 36,842,342 36,057,885 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.13 (0.01 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 41,427,757 36,057,885 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (16,975 ) $ (17,844 ) Add: Financial (income) expenses, net $ (230 ) $ 3,974 Income taxes 20 45 Depreciation and amortization 3,110 1,318 Share-based compensation 18,003 10,483 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (63 ) 1,320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,865 $ (704 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.5 % (1.0 %) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 23,774 16,873 Less: Share-based compensation 6,205 4,102 Depreciation and amortization 201 187 Non-GAAP research and development $ 17,368 $ 12,584 GAAP sales and marketing $ 47,867 $ 42,639 Less: Share-based compensation 4,430 2,588 Depreciation and amortization 860 639 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - 297 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 42,577 $ 39,115 GAAP general and administrative $ 15,252 $ 11,087 Less: Share-based compensation 6,661 3,514 Depreciation and amortization 93 55 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (63 ) 1,023 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,561 $ 6,495

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. We define active buyers on any given date as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second quarter of 2022, or the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 to net loss, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the second quarter of 2022 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA profitability, our business plans and strategy, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners’ financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to successfully halt the operations of copycat websites or misappropriation of data; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; our dependence on our senior management and our ability to attract new talent; the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; impacts resulting from inflationary pressures and geopolitical turmoil, including the war in Ukraine; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 17, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

