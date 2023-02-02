Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fiverr International Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVRR   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-01 pm EST
39.20 USD   +5.69%
Fiverr Announces Work From Anywhere Contest Winners

02/02/2023 | 08:05am EST
Winners include both freelancers and business owners from across the globe who will work, travel and explore from Selina locations

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has announced the winners of its Work From Anywhere contest. In partnership with Selina, ten inspiring Fiverr freelancers and businesses from across the globe have been awarded the opportunity to travel and work from one of the 100+ Selina locations. The purpose of the overall partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005237/en/

Fiverr has announced the winners of its Work From Anywhere contest. In partnership with Selina, ten inspiring Fiverr freelancers and businesses from across the globe have been awarded the opportunity to travel and work from one of the 100+ Selina locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiverr has announced the winners of its Work From Anywhere contest. In partnership with Selina, ten inspiring Fiverr freelancers and businesses from across the globe have been awarded the opportunity to travel and work from one of the 100+ Selina locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ten individuals, all from diverse backgrounds, including five countries, share the same desire to work and travel across the world, whether its becoming an Anywhere Worker themselves or expanding their experience as an existing Anywhere Worker. As part of this collaboration, the winners will work from a Selina co-working space, as well as share their experience living this lifestyle while networking and connecting with other members of Fiverr and Selina communities.

“The desire to work and travel has continued to grow over the past year, and many members of the Fiverr community have taken their careers to become completely mobile as they explore new locations and engage with local communities across the world,” said Gali Arnon, CMO at Fiverr. “The beauty of freelancing doesn’t only include being your boss, or having autonomy over your career, but also the flexibility to live and work from wherever you choose. We’re excited to hear the stories and insights that develop from this experience.”

The Work from Anywhere Contest winners were selected from hundreds submissions, with plans to be traveling to a variety of locations, including Thailand, Portugal, Austria, Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica:

  • Erick Felipe Fuentes Lopez Araiza (oneshoterick), is a photographer and video editor from Mexico City.
  • Abuzar Khan (designer_abuzar), is a video editor from Pakistan.
  • Derrick Morgan (dmorganlaw), already an Anywhere Worker and an attorney from Chicago.
  • Elizabeth Dampier (elizabethdampie) is a UGC content creator from Jackson, Mississippi.
  • Laura Gomez - is a bilingual content creator and entrepreneur who runs digital marketing agency TDC Digital Agency from Boca Raton, Florida.
  • Kristie Nicolas (kristienicolas) is a UGC content creator in fashion and beauty from Australia.
  • Ailsa Kellam (aislakellam) is a business coach, entrepreneur, and a business instructor from Portland, Oregon.
  • Angus Brennan (angusbrennan) is a voiceover artist from Brisbane, Australia.
  • Rondel and Apryl Yarbrough are content creators and Anywhere Workers currently based in Mexico.
  • Marcio Delgado Silva is a journalist and content producer from London.

To learn more about becoming an Anywhere Worker, click here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
