Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005104/en/