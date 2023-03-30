Advanced search
    FVRR   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
33.90 USD   +1.99%
Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
03/23Fiverr Reveals Top Strategies for Influencers to Build Their Business With the Release of Its Creator Economy Guide
BU
03/10The Branded Word & Heather Brown Celebrate 9 Years on Fiverr with Best Selling Press Release Services and More
AQ
Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/30/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com, or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 338 M - -
Net income 2022 -83,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 234 M 1 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 87,2%
Technical analysis trends FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 33,24 $
Average target price 49,70 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micha Kaufman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofer Katz President & Chief Financial Officer
Gil Sheinfeld Chief Technology Officer
Hila Klein Chief Operating Officer
Adam Ralph Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.14.07%1 234
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED13.43%258 543
MEITUAN INC.-19.86%111 313
PINDUODUO INC.-10.66%92 123
SHOPIFY INC.34.54%66 168
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.44.74%61 560
