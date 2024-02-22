NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2024. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .



Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@fiverr.com , or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com