Fiverr International : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

08 Aug 2020

NEW YORK-- August 8, 2020 -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.



'We have delivered an outstanding quarter of results as our strong execution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 82% y/y growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability. I'm incredibly proud that Fiverr has been playing an important role in the livelihoods of individuals and businesses everywhere during this challenging global environment,' said Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman. 'As businesses endeavor to reshape their team structures and accelerate the pace of digital transformation, I believe there is a tremendous amount of growth runway ahead of us.'



Ofer Katz, Fiverr CFO, added, 'Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability and brought our topline scale to the next level. While the global macroeconomic conditions remain highly uncertain, we are confident that our business model, strong execution ability and financial discipline will continue to drive our growth forward.'



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

- Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $47.1 million, an increase of 82% year over year.

- Active buyers as of June 30, 2020, grew to 2.8 million, compared to 2.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 28% year over year.

- Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2020, reached $184, compared to $157 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 18% year over year.

- Take rate for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was 27.0%, up from 26.4% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 60 basis points year over year.

- GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 83.1%, an increase of 360 basis points from 79.5% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 84.4%, an increase of 300 basis points from 81.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

- GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was ($0.1) million, or less than ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to ($9.4) million, or ($0.88) net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income (loss) in the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.11 and $0.10 basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, compared to ($4.9) million, or ($0.19) for both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

- Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2020 improved to $3.1 million, compared to ($4.9) million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 2,570 basis points from (19.0%) in the second quarter of 2019.



For more info please visit: https://investors.fiverr.com/press-releases/press-releases-details/2020/Fiverr-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Results/default.aspx

