Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiverr International Ltd.    FVRR   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/18 04:10:00 pm
115.93 USD   +4.29%
04:55pFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/05FIVERR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiverr International : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

08 Aug 2020

Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Fiverr Releases Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

NEW YORK-- August 8, 2020 -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

'We have delivered an outstanding quarter of results as our strong execution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 82% y/y growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability. I'm incredibly proud that Fiverr has been playing an important role in the livelihoods of individuals and businesses everywhere during this challenging global environment,' said Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman. 'As businesses endeavor to reshape their team structures and accelerate the pace of digital transformation, I believe there is a tremendous amount of growth runway ahead of us.'

Ofer Katz, Fiverr CFO, added, 'Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability and brought our topline scale to the next level. While the global macroeconomic conditions remain highly uncertain, we are confident that our business model, strong execution ability and financial discipline will continue to drive our growth forward.'

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $47.1 million, an increase of 82% year over year.
- Active buyers as of June 30, 2020, grew to 2.8 million, compared to 2.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 28% year over year.
- Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2020, reached $184, compared to $157 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 18% year over year.
- Take rate for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was 27.0%, up from 26.4% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 60 basis points year over year.
- GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 83.1%, an increase of 360 basis points from 79.5% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 84.4%, an increase of 300 basis points from 81.4% in the second quarter of 2019.
- GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was ($0.1) million, or less than ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to ($9.4) million, or ($0.88) net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income (loss) in the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.11 and $0.10 basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, compared to ($4.9) million, or ($0.19) for both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2020 improved to $3.1 million, compared to ($4.9) million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 2,570 basis points from (19.0%) in the second quarter of 2019.

For more info please visit: https://investors.fiverr.com/press-releases/press-releases-details/2020/Fiverr-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Results/default.aspx



08 Aug 2020

Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Fiverr Releases Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

NEW YORK-- August 8, 2020 -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

'We have delivered an outstanding quarter of results as our strong execution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 82% y/y growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability. I'm incredibly proud that Fiverr has been playing an important role in the livelihoods of individuals and businesses everywhere during this challenging global environment,' said Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman. 'As businesses endeavor to reshape their team structures and accelerate the pace of digital transformation, I believe there is a tremendous amount of growth runway ahead of us.'

Ofer Katz, Fiverr CFO, added, 'Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability and brought our topline scale to the next level. While the global macroeconomic conditions remain highly uncertain, we are confident that our business model, strong execution ability and financial discipline will continue to drive our growth forward.'

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $47.1 million, an increase of 82% year over year.
- Active buyers as of June 30, 2020, grew to 2.8 million, compared to 2.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 28% year over year.
- Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2020, reached $184, compared to $157 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 18% year over year.
- Take rate for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was 27.0%, up from 26.4% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 60 basis points year over year.
- GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 83.1%, an increase of 360 basis points from 79.5% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 84.4%, an increase of 300 basis points from 81.4% in the second quarter of 2019.
- GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was ($0.1) million, or less than ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to ($9.4) million, or ($0.88) net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income (loss) in the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.11 and $0.10 basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, compared to ($4.9) million, or ($0.19) for both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2020 improved to $3.1 million, compared to ($4.9) million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 2,570 basis points from (19.0%) in the second quarter of 2019.

For more info please visit: https://investors.fiverr.com/press-releases/press-releases-details/2020/Fiverr-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Results/default.aspx



Disclaimer

Fiverr International Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 20:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
04:55pFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/05FIVERR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/03FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Press Release Writing Made Quick and Easy with This Reput..
AQ
08/03FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Top 10 Freelancer Sites with New Features
AQ
08/03FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Austin Gabriel Diaz studied and trained for three years t..
AQ
07/30TO ALL THOSE STRUGGLING WITH DAILY L : Iamgadel; Godwin's story is an inspiratio..
AQ
07/30FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Introduces Promoted Gigs, New Tool for Freelancers to Adv..
BU
07/09FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020
BU
06/30In Los Angeles, an Economy Built on Freelancers Crumbles
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -400x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 904 M 3 904 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 419
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fiverr International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 136,83 $
Last Close Price 111,16 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micha Kaufman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hila Klein Chief Operating Officer
Ofer Katz Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Gil Sheinfeld Chief Technology Officer
Adam Ralph Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.373.02%3 904
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING21.15%694 990
MEITUAN DIANPING114.13%165 504
SHOPIFY INC.154.78%121 743
PINDUODUO INC.135.80%106 804
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.108.04%59 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group