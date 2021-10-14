Log in
Fiverr International : Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
14 Oct 2021 Fiverr's Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models The index, which analyzes trending Fiverr search data, also reveals potential earnings for freelancers who sell these services on the platform

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index, which analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The data and search trends prove that the hybrid operating models business adapted throughout the pandemic are here to stay. Businesses are taking advantage of both online and offline channels and making them work together to better serve customers' needs. To do this, they are using innovative technologies and seeking out new ways to engage with their clients.

"Small businesses around the world are welcoming their customers back, and some, welcoming customers for the first time ever. However, because of the digital transformation that took place during the pandemic, the ways that they are engaging with them are new and different," said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. "They're using innovative technologies and services to interact digitally, while working to create safe in-person experiences as well. As hybrid approaches towards business operations become the new norm, Fiverr's global network of freelance talent can help businesses ensure they are set up for success."

The following services and technologies are the top trending searches on Fiverr, globally, over the last six months.

Global Data

Shopify Sales Funnel; 235% Increase in search
Amazon PPC Campaign; 171% Increase
Online Course Content; 166% Increase
Klaviyo; 139% Increase
Kajabi; 135% Increase
Landscape Design; 100% Increase
GoHighLevel; 94% Increase
Google Maps; 94% Increase
Google Adwords; 93% Increase
Facebook Page Creation; 90% Increase

These services and technologies are in high demand amongst small businesses as of recently, which means there is immense opportunity for professionals with talent in these areas. While freelancers on Fiverr are free to set their own rates, those currently selling Amazon PPC Campaign services are earning up to $10,000 per project, and Shopify Sales Funnel professionals are earning up to $2,195 per project. A further breakdown of earnings can be found here.

In the United States, we see businesses continuing to invest in hybrid operating models. They are using tools like Canva (79% increase in search) to take advantage of online design templates for social media, websites, and mobile, but offline, for marketing materials like fliers. Restaurants are connecting with professionals to overhaul their websites and ensure their connectivity to QR codes for digital menu access (57% increase in search for Restaurant Menu Design). Ecommerce remains top of mind, with businesses enhancing SEO for Shopify stores (45% increase in search for SEO Shopify).

Fiverr's Small Business Needs Index analyzes search data across the platform to identify services that have seen significant increases in search over the past six months. These search terms allow Fiverr to predict what's important, what's trending and what's next for small businesses so they can stay on top of trends and implement new technologies. The Index also breaks down the top trending services searched for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

Disclaimer

Fiverr International Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
