Fiverr International : Unveils New Brand Campaign "It Starts Here", Spotlights Three Real Businesses on Their Path to Digital Transformation

09 Sep 2020 Fiverr Unveils New Brand Campaign 'It Starts Here', Spotlights Three Real Businesses on Their Path to Digital Transformation Company also introduces an evolution of its brand identity that reflects Fiverr's growth over the years and the progress it's made in changing how the world works

New York, NY -- September 9th, 2020 -- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its new brand campaign 'It Starts Here.' Through this non-scripted campaign, Fiverr set out to authentically spotlight three businesses, providing a real view into the changes they have had to make due to the pandemic and the challenges they have overcome adapting to the digital world. The campaign follows a hydroponic farm, a pizzeria chain (that also operates as a community center), and an antique store as they seek out the help and support of Fiverr freelancers across the globe.



'Since COVID-19 forced the entire world into social and economic lockdown, every aspect of life and work has been upended. Digital transformation is no longer optional for small businesses, but a necessity needed to survive and thrive,' said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. 'Small businesses understand that they need an online presence and Fiverr's platform has become an important place for them to turn to in order to find experienced support and solutions. Everyone has their own story and we created this campaign to provide hope and inspiration for those that are trying to make it work during this crisis and beyond; we want them to know they are not alone.'



Fiverr's 'It Starts Here' campaign features a variety of short-form video ad spots which will run across digital streaming channels, as well as social media and national US TV. Through Fiverr's social channels, which will include longer form videos on YouTube and spotlights through Instagram stories, viewers will be able to get a more in-depth look and build deeper connections with each of the brands.



Fiverr is also launching an evolution of its brand identity. While this evolution holds onto the essence of the original Fiverr brand, it is also visually emblematic of how the company has matured throughout the years and revolutionized the way the world works. Through brand elements that include a new logo, a broadened color palette, bold two typeface typographic system and bespoke wordmarque, the new visual identity celebrates the creativity, energy and determination of the Fiverr community. True to form, Fiverr has placed its community at the heart of both its new ad campaign and embedded in the imagery to support the brand evolution.



'Fiverr has gone through some dramatic changes these past ten years and this brand evolution reflects the advancement and sophistication of the company while simultaneously embodying its purpose of providing opportunities for anyone, anywhere, to build their business, brand or dreams,' said Duncan Bird, Vice President of Brand and Digital at Fiverr. 'Every detail, down to the font sizes and intricate color palette, was examined and reviewed to ensure that this shows the boldness of who we are as a company.'



To learn more about Fiverr's 'It Starts Here' campaign and brand evolution view here: https://blog.fiverr.com/it-starts-here/

