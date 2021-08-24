Log in
    FVRR   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
Fiverr International : to Present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

08/24/2021 | 09:44am EDT
23 Aug 2021 Fiverr to Present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference Fiverr CEO and CFO to present

NEW YORK, NY, August 24, 2021 - Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

Fiverr International Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
