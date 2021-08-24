Fiverr International : to Present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

23 Aug 2021 Fiverr to Present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference Fiverr CEO and CFO to present

NEW YORK, NY, August 24, 2021 - Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

