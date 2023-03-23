Advanced search
Fiverr Reveals Top Strategies for Influencers to Build Their Business With the Release of Its Creator Economy Guide

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
The company surveyed 11 creators turned business owners, including Steven Bartlett, Kate Speer, and Corey Arvinger, to reveal their top tips for launching a brand as an influencer.

Fiverr, the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced the launch of its Creator Economy Guide, designed to support current and aspiring content creators looking to launch or grow their business. Fiverr teamed up with influencer insights platform Tailify to survey a cohort of successful online creators, compiling a guidebook with 10 essential tips to thrive in the creator economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005087/en/

Fiverr announced the launch of its Creator Economy Guide, designed to support current and aspiring content creators looking to launch or grow their business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fiverr announced the launch of its Creator Economy Guide, designed to support current and aspiring content creators looking to launch or grow their business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To better understand the unique needs of these entrepreneurs, Fiverr gathered insights from top influencers who have built successful businesses leveraging their experience as online creators. A number of key themes emerged from the survey, ranging from the value of listening to community insights to the importance of experimenting with content and developing multiple revenue streams. The guide also includes quotes and tips from each influencer based on their personal experience bringing their business to life.

“With the talent to support emerging entrepreneurs, Fiverr has served as a resource to many creators looking to transition from content creator to founder,” said Gali Arnon, CMO of Fiverr. “We wanted to explore how this unique group of entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the growth of the creator economy, finding ways to grow innovative, community-driven brands. Surveying successful creators has revealed that many depend on a network of external talent, in addition to a strong online community, to bring their vision for a business to life. ”

Freelance talent has served as a key resource for many creators looking to evolve their content and expand their reach. Creators have played a role on both sides of the Fiverr marketplace, using it both as a source for external talent, such as video editors and designers, and as a medium to further monetize their social media presence. A number of services on Fiverr relevant to content creators, such as social media marketing and thumbnail design, saw a spike in demand in the last year, while searches for “TikTok video editing” increased by 73% in the span of 6 months. As the creator economy evolves, many influencers have been able to expand their scope of opportunities, leveraging their online presence to move beyond brand partnerships and sponsored content to start their own businesses.

“Opportunities for digital creators have bloomed in the last few years, especially as they leverage the growth of their audiences to launch businesses,” said Alan Gray, Senior Research Psychologist at Tailify. “Community-building and team collaboration, along with an entrepreneurial mindset, lie at the core of what makes many influencers find success as business founders.”

To find out how Fiverr’s Creator Economy Guide can help your business, click here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
