    FIXP   US33835G2057

FIX PRICE GROUP LTD.

(FIXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

09/16/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction 16-Sep-2021 / 12:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                                 Dmitry Kirsanov 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                                                      Director and CEO 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                                                       Initial Notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                                 Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                                                                                   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)            LEI 
 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                                                                                   Global Depositary 
                                                                                                   Receipts 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
1) 
 
a) 
              Identification code 
                                                                                                   ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                                                                   Acquisition 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                                                                   Price      Volume 
                                                                                                   567.70     26405 
 
 
 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
                                                                                                   14990118.50 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                                                    26405 
              Price                                                                                567.70 
e)            Date of the transaction                                                              2021-09-14 
f)            Place of the transaction                                                             Moscow Exchange 
g)            Currency                                                                             RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  122331 
EQS News ID:   1233919 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 240 B 3 315 M 3 315 M
Net income 2021 23 605 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2021 17 131 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 512 B 7 080 M 7 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
