Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction
06/09/2022 | 07:12am EDT
09-Jun-2022 / 14:10 MSK
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anton Maksimenko
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head of HR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fix Price Group Ltd
b)
LEI
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
1.
1)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument