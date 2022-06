Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction



15-Jun-2022 / 15:18 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1. 1) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Global Depositary Receipts ISIN: US33835G2057 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 300.00 500 303.00 500 306.00 500 302.70 1000 305.00 500 305.40 20 305.10 1 305.00 72 d) Aggregated information 938073.10 Aggregated volume 3093 Price 303.289 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-10 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble