    FIXP   US33835G2057

FIX PRICE GROUP LTD.

(FIXP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.9400 USD   -.--%
08:19aFIX PRICE GROUP LTD. : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
06/14FIX PRICE GROUP LTD. : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
06/09FIX PRICE GROUP LTD. : Notification of PDMR transaction
EQ
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

06/15/2022 | 08:19am EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

15-Jun-2022 / 15:18 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

300.00

500

303.00

500

306.00

500

302.70

1000

305.00

500

305.40

20

305.10

1

305.00

72

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

938073.10

Aggregated volume

3093

Price

303.289

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 168546
EQS News ID: 1376423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376423&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 297 B 2 774 M 2 774 M
Net income 2022 30 093 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2022 28 058 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,84x
Yield 2022 27,5%
Capitalization 85 520 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 100,61 RUB
Average target price 716,66 RUB
Spread / Average Target 612%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dmitriy Nikolayevich Kirsanov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anton Makhnev Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Lomakin Chairman
Oleg Leksin Head-Information Technology Service
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD.-87.55%799
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD4.53%34 623
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-21.90%30 293
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.98%18 762
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.46%15 779
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-6.23%14 973